Fort Lauderdale United FC Names Symmetry Fitness & Performance Official Fitness & Performance Partner

Published on April 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC today announced a new partnership with Symmetry Fitness & Performance, naming the organization as the club's Official Fitness & Performance Partner.

Through the partnership, Symmetry Fitness & Performance will support athlete development across Fort Lauderdale United's ecosystem, providing access to advanced performance assessment tools and individualized training insights for academy players, student-athletes, and the broader FTL UTD community.

"This partnership with Symmetry Fitness & Performance represents another step forward in how we develop athletes across our entire pathway," said Tommy Smith, Chairman and Founder of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Their data-driven approach and commitment to maximizing performance aligns perfectly with our vision of building complete players-from the academy to the professional level. We're proud to provide our athletes with the tools and resources to reach their full potential."

As part of the collaboration, Fort Lauderdale United athletes will have access to Athlete Development Profiling, a structured evaluation process that measures how athletes produce and manage force, identifies areas for improvement, and delivers personalized development plans. The process is designed to complement on-field training by providing data-backed insight into each athlete's physical performance.

"Fort Lauderdale United has built something real here," said Ahmed Albayati, Founder & Co-Owner of Symmetry Fitness & Performance. "When we looked at what they're doing for athlete development in South Florida, the alignment was obvious. We exist to close the gap between potential and performance - and this partnership gives us the right environment to do exactly that."

The partnership reflects Fort Lauderdale United's continued investment in building a complete development pathway across all levels of the club, from youth programming to the professional level. By integrating performance analysis and training resources into that pathway, the club aims to further support long-term athlete growth and development.







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