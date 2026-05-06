Women's Home Playoff Tickets Now on Sale

Published on May 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - It is almost playoff time in the Bluegrass, and tickets to the first-ever Lexington Sporting Club women's postseason match are now on sale!

The Gals in Green are closing in on securing the No. 2 seed in the Gainbridge Super League and guaranteeing home-field advantage in the First Round. The club's magic number to officially lock in a match at Lexington SC Stadium sits at five, tiebreakers aside.

LSC has already set a multitude of records this season, including the longest unbeaten streak in league history and forward Catherine Barry smashing the single-season goal record.

It has been a regular season to remember, but Lexington has its eyes set on a greater prize - a championship. The first professional women's championship in Lexington history, to be exact.

If Lexington ultimately fails to secure a home playoff spot, ticket purchasers will receive a credit equal to the value of tickets purchased that can be used for a 2026 men's match.

Playoff tickets are included in all LSC ONE Memberships. Members can purchase additional playoff tickets at a special rate.

Tickets start at just $9 before fees.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 6, 2026

Women's Home Playoff Tickets Now on Sale - Lexington Sporting Club

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