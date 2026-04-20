Sporting JAX Women Fall to Spokane in a 2-1 Loss

Published on April 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting JAX women's team took their first loss since early February against a strong Spokane Zephyr squad. A seven-game undefeated streak came to an end with an extra goal from Spokane's Emma Jaskaniec in the 69th minute.

"We expected a tough battle, and we didn't get off to the strongest start," said Stacey Balaam, head coach of the Sporting JAX women's side. "Now the focus shifts to how we respond - setting the tone in training this week and preparing for the next match against Lexington. This is just a setback, and one we're fully capable of bouncing back from."

Spokane struck first with an early goal in the 12th minute from Tori Waldeck. Sophia Boman delivered the equalizer late in the first half with a goal in the 36th minute.

"We created a lot of chances in front of the net that we know we can put away," said Sophia Boman. "We are going to focus this week on being more clinical and patient in those situations, and use those things to prepare for Lexington."

Despite the loss, Sporting JAX continues to look forward as the season progresses. Each match brings new challenges and opportunities to reach the next level.

"I think we got into the final third a good amount and created some chances, but we were lacking in product," said Sophie Jones, the captain of the Sporting JAX squad. "We have been pretty clinical all year, so I think just trusting ourselves and continuing to do what we do best is the plan for next Saturday."

The team heads back home to face Lexington SC this Saturday, April 25 in a Sporting JAX men's and women's doubleheader day with the women starting play at 2 p.m., and the men's team taking the pitch at 7:30 p.m.







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