Zephyr FC Earn a Statement 2-1 Win over First Place Sporting JAX

Published on April 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane Zephyr FC took down Sporting JAX 2-1 at home on Saturday, giving the visiting side its first loss since February 7 and breaking its seven-match unbeaten streak.

Zephyr FC head coach Nicole Lukic reflected on her team's huge win on Saturday.

"It was a well-fought match. We had plenty of chances and we took advantage of that and put them away," said Lukic. "Sporting JAX is a fantastic group and number one on the table so it feels good that we worked well together as a team and got the three points."

Zephyr FC created chances early, with forward Maya Hansen getting a shot attempt off inside the box in the seventh minute that rolled wide left. Midfielder Emma Jaskaniec intercepted a pass from Jacksonville inside their half to set up Hansen's shot.

Hansen, who made her first start for Spokane on Saturday, reflected on the ease of being phased into the team.

"It was good, a really easy environment to come into. The players make it easy for new people in the lineup to integrate, just supportive, you know, and always having my back," said Hansen.

Spokane's early aggression paid off, with forward Tori Zierenberg finding the net in the 12th minute to give her side a 1-0 lead. A deflection inside the box found Zierenberg, who fired her shot just outside the penalty area to score her fourth goal of the season.

The home side kept Sporting JAX at bay for the majority of the first half. Playing from behind, Jacksonville forward Meg Hughes found space in transition and got inside the box, lofting the ball over the goalpost in the 20th minute.

Jacksonville found its equalizer in the 36th minute, with midfielder Sophia Boman knocking in a close-range goal to bring the score to 1-1. Boman has scored a goal in four of her last five matches and has six total this season.

Zephyr FC had a promising sequence before halftime, with Hansen lofting a pass inside the box to Jaskaniec, who could not get a shot off but earned a corner kick for Spokane. Neither side was able to score a go-ahead goal, leaving the match equalized at half.

The second half was defined by close calls, with both sides having scoring chances throughout. In the 54th minute, Jacksonville forward Paige Kenton had a 1v1 chance against Spokane goalkeeper Hope Hisey in transition but was unable to get a strike past Hisey, who made a diving save.

Moments later, Felicia Knox nearly scored off a strike outside the box in the 57th minute, with her attempt bouncing off the goalpost and out of play. Three minutes later, Hisey deflected a shot by midfielder Baylee DeSmit inside the box to keep the match leveled.

Momentum shifted Zephyr FC's way in the 68th minute when Hansen was tripped inside the penalty area by Jacksonville goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks, earning a penalty kick. Jaskaniec took the PK and had it deflected by Parks, but rebounded her miss and knocked it in to give Spokane a 2-1 lead.

Jaskaniec reflected on the importance of Saturday's match.

"It feels amazing, I think it just shows all the work we have done all season," said Jaskaniec. "We knew we had to get three points and we just showed out."

Strong defense led by Hisey kept Jacksonville out of the net for the last 22 minutes of play. Hisey ended the match with five saves, bringing her season total to 79, which leads all Gainbridge Super League players.

Following Spokane's win, the team is tied with fifth-place DC Power FC with 29 points and is three points behind Dallas Trinity FC, who currently holds the final playoff spot with 32 points.

Coach Lukic spoke on how Zephyr FC's win can be used for momentum going forward as the playoff race intensifies.

"Every game for us matters from here on out, so it's great to gain some confidence against the top of the table and just continue that momentum going into the next one," said Lukic.

Up next, Zephyr FC will host Fort Lauderdale United FC on April 26 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The match is set to kickoff at 4:00 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to this match and future Zephyr FC home matches, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 20, 2026

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