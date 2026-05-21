Zephyr FC to Cease Operations

Published on May 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







To our Spokane Zephyr FC community, supporters, and partners - thank you.

Over the past two seasons, you've helped bring professional women's soccer to life in Spokane. The energy, belief, and support you've shown this club have meant everything to our players and staff.

After careful consideration, we have made the decision not to continue operating a professional women's team beyond the 2025/26 season.

This is not the end of women's soccer in Spokane. We remain committed to the game and to this community, and we will continue exploring ways to ensure women's soccer remains an active and visible part of the Inland Northwest.

We're proud of what Spokane Zephyr FC has meant to this community and grateful for the role you've played in it.

Thank you for being part of this journey.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 20, 2026

Zephyr FC to Cease Operations - Spokane Zephyr FC

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