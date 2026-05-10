Zephyr FC Earn Crucial 1-0 Home Win over DC Power FC Continuing Their Push Toward Playoffs

Published on May 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane Zephyr FC earned a crucial 1-0 victory over DC Power FC on Saturday night at ONE Spokane Stadium, moving within one point of the final playoff spot with just one game remaining in the regular season.

Despite DC controlling possession for much of the match, Zephyr FC created the more dangerous opportunities throughout the night and leaned on another strong defensive performance to secure the win and three points.

Spokane generated early pressure with two corner kicks in the eighth minute, though neither resulted in a breakthrough. Midfielder Felicia Knox continued the early attacking momentum two minutes later with a strike from outside the box that was handled cleanly by DC goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk.

DC Power FC found limited attacking opportunities in the opening half, but Spokane goalkeeper Hope Hisey was called into action in the 27th minute, diving on top of DC's first shot attempt. Just minutes later, Hisey made another key play, diving on a loose ball before forward Loza Abera could reach it inside the box.

Zephyr FC appeared to take the lead in the 42nd minute when Emma Jaskaniec found the back of the net off a corner kick sequence, but the goal was waved off due to an offside call.

While DC controlled 60 percent of possession in the first half, Spokane created the more dangerous attacking chances, outshooting the visitors 11-4 before halftime.

The breakthrough finally came in the 69th minute. Following a deflection inside the box after several players missed the pass from the corner, Jaskaniec found space and finished the opportunity to give Zephyr FC a 1-0 lead.

"To score a goal in a playoff push like this is just such an unbelievable feeling, to do my part to help the team go to the next step," Jaskaniec said. "I think my goal was such a team effort... I'm so proud of this team and what we accomplished tonight."

Zephyr FC head coach Nicole Lukic praised her team's attacking effort and ability to capitalize in a key moment late in the match.

"Tthe team was great today on our attacking set pieces," Lukic said. "It was really good to see us score in the second half when it mattered most, so we're excited that our set pieces are growing and we'll continue to look to grow that next Saturday against Brooklyn."

DC pushed for a late equalizer as the second half progressed, continuing to dominate possession, but Spokane's defense held firm. A long-distance attempt in the 81st minute sailed over the crossbar before one final dangerous chance arrived in stoppage time. DC midfielder Alexis Theoret fired a shot directly toward goal, but defender Sophie Braun deflected it away with a header to preserve the clean sheet and secure the victory.

Tappan reflected on Spokane's aggressive attacking approach following the match.

"Every game we're playing, we're learning something new about how to penetrate in the right spaces," Tappan said. "Getting on the ball in those wide channels when we have time and space to help get it to our wingers for the early service is an area that has really grown throughout the last couple games, and it will continue to grow."

Lukic also emphasized the importance of Spokane finishing the regular season at home as the playoff race intensifies.

"We love playing at home in ONE Spokane Stadium in front of our amazing fans," Lukic said. "It's a big reason why we've been able to get results here late in the season, so it's incredibly important to finish out the regular season here."

With the win, Spokane moves to within one point of Dallas Trinity FC for the final playoff position. Up next, Zephyr FC will host Brooklyn FC on May 16 for their last match of the regular season at ONE Spokane Stadium. The match theme is Kickoff to Pride and Fan Appreciation, and is set to kickoff at 1:00 PM PT. For tickets to this match, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







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