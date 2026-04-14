Lexington SC, Gainbridge to Offer Free Goalkeeper Camp to Youth Athletes

Published on April 14, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and Gainbridge are teaming up to give young goalkeepers the chance to train with LSC's Gainbridge Super League keepers in May for free.

On May 14, 2026, LSC will host a free goalkeeper camp at Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 for athletes ages 7-18, presented by Gainbridge.

Participants will receive hands-on instruction from LSC youth coaches, alongside Kat Asman and Sarah Cox, the two goalkeepers for Lexington's professional women's team.

The event is designed for goalkeepers of all skill levels to develop their shot-stopping, positioning, handling and distribution in a fun, high-energy environment.

The camp is split into two age-appropriate sessions:

Ages 7-14 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Ages 15-18 | 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET

Space is limited.







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