Bright Bits: Tampa Bay Sun FC Hosts Carolina Ascent FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Published on April 4, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa Bay Sun FC returns home to take on Carolina Ascent FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field. Kickoff is set for tonight at 7:00 p.m., as the Sun look to build momentum and strengthen their position in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

When & Where

Matchup: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Field | Tampa, Florida

When: Sunday, April 5 | 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Coverage: Peacock

Sun Bring Home Yet Another Victory Away From Home

Tampa Bay Sun FC delivered another composed and resilient performance on the road, earning a 2-1 victory over Dallas Trinity FC at the Cotton Bowl. Following a road win in Washington, D.C., the Sun carried that momentum into Dallas, setting the tone early and maintaining it throughout the match. The Sun secured their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Late Execution Secures Result

Tampa Bay Sun FC capitalized late against Dallas Trinity FC. The Sun were tested when Dallas found an equalizer in the second half on a penalty kick. Tampa Bay responded in the 85th minute as Carlee Giammona delivered the game-winning goal. Giammona intercepted a poorly passed Dallas ball in the Dallas penalty area, then-as she slid to the ground-quickly fired a shot past out-of-position Dallas Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey and into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Additional Talent in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Sun FC continues to strengthen its roster with the addition of Anna Heilferty, a dynamic defender known for her ability to impact both sides of the ball. With experience at both the professional level in the NWSL with the Washington Spirit and the collegiate level at Boston University, Heilferty brings versatility to the Sun's back line. Her ability to step forward and contribute in the final third, combined with her defensive composure, adds additional dimensions to Tampa Bay.

By the Numbers

Tampa Bay Sun FC

Record: 4-8-9

Goals Scored: 23

Goals Conceded: 32

League Position: 8th

Last Match: 2-1 Win vs. Dallas Trinity FC

Carolina Ascent FC

Record: 9-7-6

Goals Scored: 27

Goals Conceded: 24

League Position: 3rd

Last Match: 1-1 Draw vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

Opportunity to Bounce Back Against Carolina

Tampa Bay Sun FC enters the upcoming matchup against Carolina Ascent FC with an opportunity to respond after a 1-0 loss in the most recent meeting in Charlotte on March 13. Prior to that result, the Sun held an unbeaten record against Carolina. Now sitting at 2-3-1 in the all-time series, Tampa Bay will look to regain control against a familiar opponent.

Upcoming Matches

The Sun will continue their spring schedule with 6 matches through May as the playoff race moves forward.

Saturday, April 11 vs. DC Power FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Saturday, April 18 vs. Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium

Saturday, April 25 vs. Carolina Ascent FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Saturday, May 2 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC at Beyond Bancard Field

Saturday, May 9 vs. Dallas Trinity FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Saturday, May 16 vs. Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium







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