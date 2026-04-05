Bright Bits: Tampa Bay Sun FC Hosts Carolina Ascent FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field
Published on April 4, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release
Tampa Bay Sun FC returns home to take on Carolina Ascent FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field. Kickoff is set for tonight at 7:00 p.m., as the Sun look to build momentum and strengthen their position in the Gainbridge Super League standings.
When & Where
Matchup: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
Where: Suncoast Credit Union Field | Tampa, Florida
When: Sunday, April 5 | 5:00 p.m. ET
TV Coverage: Peacock
Sun Bring Home Yet Another Victory Away From Home
Tampa Bay Sun FC delivered another composed and resilient performance on the road, earning a 2-1 victory over Dallas Trinity FC at the Cotton Bowl. Following a road win in Washington, D.C., the Sun carried that momentum into Dallas, setting the tone early and maintaining it throughout the match. The Sun secured their first back-to-back wins of the season.
Late Execution Secures Result
Tampa Bay Sun FC capitalized late against Dallas Trinity FC. The Sun were tested when Dallas found an equalizer in the second half on a penalty kick. Tampa Bay responded in the 85th minute as Carlee Giammona delivered the game-winning goal. Giammona intercepted a poorly passed Dallas ball in the Dallas penalty area, then-as she slid to the ground-quickly fired a shot past out-of-position Dallas Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey and into the bottom left corner of the goal.
Additional Talent in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Sun FC continues to strengthen its roster with the addition of Anna Heilferty, a dynamic defender known for her ability to impact both sides of the ball. With experience at both the professional level in the NWSL with the Washington Spirit and the collegiate level at Boston University, Heilferty brings versatility to the Sun's back line. Her ability to step forward and contribute in the final third, combined with her defensive composure, adds additional dimensions to Tampa Bay.
By the Numbers
Tampa Bay Sun FC
Record: 4-8-9
Goals Scored: 23
Goals Conceded: 32
League Position: 8th
Last Match: 2-1 Win vs. Dallas Trinity FC
Carolina Ascent FC
Record: 9-7-6
Goals Scored: 27
Goals Conceded: 24
League Position: 3rd
Last Match: 1-1 Draw vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
Opportunity to Bounce Back Against Carolina
Tampa Bay Sun FC enters the upcoming matchup against Carolina Ascent FC with an opportunity to respond after a 1-0 loss in the most recent meeting in Charlotte on March 13. Prior to that result, the Sun held an unbeaten record against Carolina. Now sitting at 2-3-1 in the all-time series, Tampa Bay will look to regain control against a familiar opponent.
Upcoming Matches
The Sun will continue their spring schedule with 6 matches through May as the playoff race moves forward.
Saturday, April 11 vs. DC Power FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field
Saturday, April 18 vs. Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium
Saturday, April 25 vs. Carolina Ascent FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field
Saturday, May 2 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC at Beyond Bancard Field
Saturday, May 9 vs. Dallas Trinity FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field
Saturday, May 16 vs. Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium
Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Zephyr FC's Late Comeback Falls Short in 3-1 Loss to Dallas Trinity FC - Spokane Zephyr FC
- Dallas Trinity FC Takes Down Spokane Zephyr FC, 3-1 - Dallas Trinity FC
- Brooklyn FC Unable to Break Through in 0-2 Road Loss at Sporting JAX - Brooklyn FC
- Sporting JAX Women Defeat Brooklyn FC in Strong Display at Home - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Bright Bits: Tampa Bay Sun FC Hosts Carolina Ascent FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Shea Moyer Joins Fort Lauderdale United on Loan from Lexington SC - Fort Lauderdale United FC
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Other Recent Tampa Bay Sun FC Stories
- Bright Bits: Tampa Bay Sun FC Hosts Carolina Ascent FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field
- Tampa Bay Sun FC to Host Egg Hunt at April 5 "Spring Fling" Match
- Tampa Bay Sun FC Signs Defender Anna Heilferty
- Tampa Bay Sun FC Tops Dallas Trinity FC 2-1 to Snag Season's First Back-To-Back Wins
- Bright Bits: Tampa Bay Sun FC Heads to the Cotton Bowl to Face Dallas Trinity FC