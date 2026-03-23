Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Sporting JAX at Cotton Bowl, 4-0

Published on March 22, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (8-7-5, 29 points) was defeated by Sporting JAX (12-4-4, 40 points) 4-0 on Sunday evening from Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match had an attendance of 3,741 fans as the club celebrated Girl Scouts Day and Women's History Month, in addition to honoring the iconic 1984 Dallas Sting team.

Forward Bethany Bos exited in the 13th minute due to injury, prompting reigning Golden Boot winner Allie Thornton to enter off the bench in her place.

A tightly-contested, scoreless first half unraveled for Dallas just before the break, as Jacksonville struck twice in stoppage time with goals from B. DeSmit in the 45th minute and P. Kenton in stoppage time (45+3'). Trinity FC headed into halftime facing a 2-0 deficit.

Jacksonville would add two more goals in the second half, thanks to S. Bowman (56') and M. Hughes (84'), making the final score 4-0.

With the result, Trinity FC is now 2-1-3 in the spring portion of its schedule, and remains in the Gainbridge Super League playoff picture. DTFC only has two losses over its last 11 league matches, going 5-2-4.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC sits in playoff position in the Gainbridge Super League standings (4th place overall; the top four teams make the playoffs).

DTFC has a record of 4-3-3 at home this season.

Dallas is now 1-2-0 against JAX this season.

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey had two saves; she now has 22 saves on the season across seven matches played.

17 players saw action for Dallas against Jacksonville.

Dallas tallied 13 total shots (four shots on target); Jacksonville had 13 total shots (six shots on target).

DTFC lost the time-of-possession battle (44.6% to JAX's 55.4%).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC continues its homestand with a weeknight matchup against defending champion Tampa Bay Sun FC (2-8-9, 15 points) on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The theme for the match is "World Cup Preview" with a DTFC Countries of the World Jersey giveaway upon entry (while supplies last). The match will stream on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On the result...

"I know that wasn't the team that we are. We knew it was going to be a tough matchup, but I didn't think it would end in a 4-0 loss at home, that's not what the anticipation was. It's a brand new chapter for this team."

Midfielder Heather Stainbrook

On remaining matches...

"We were obviously wanting to win this game, but unfortunately that didn't happen. We'll keep working on the things that we can control, playing our game, putting this one behind us, and win as many games as we can."

Defender Samar Guidry

On the schedule...

"It's definitely a wear on the body, I feel like I'm in college again. Honestly, it's fun. Everytime that we get to go out there and have an opportunity to play, it's great. That's something that we've been harping on, we're not a team with excuses."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 22, 2026

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