Carolina Ascent Pushes Winning Streak to Four, Tops Brooklyn FC 2-0

Published on March 22, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Carolina Ascent extended their winning streak to four Sunday afternoon, taking down Brooklyn FC 2-0 at Coney Island.

Mia Corbin struck from the spot in the first half and Sydney Studer converted from a corner in the second to lift the Ascent to their fourth consecutive victory.

It is also Carolina's fourth straight clean sheet, now sitting just one game back of the record the club set in the 2024/25 season.

It was a clear from the get-go there would be a lack of space for either side on the ball. The tight field dimensions at Maimonides Park, alongside two aggressive teams left little time for anyone to dwell on the ball.

Carolina earned a penalty kick in the 20th minute. Jill Aguilera chested it down on the edge of the box before being taken down by Brooklyn's Emma Loving. Corbin stepped up to the spot and buried it into the top corner, giving Carolina a first-half advantage.

Carolina nearly doubled their advantage in the 40th minute. Looking to extend her goal scoring streak to three games, Tyler Lussi snuck in behind after a flicked-on header from Mackenzie George, but her effort was kicked away by goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty.

Sydney Martinez stepped up to the moment in first half stoppage time. A deflected shot fell to Jordan Thompson eight yards out, but the Carolina goalkeeper sprung into action and denied the angle to keep the Ascent ahead.

As has been the case over the course of the winning streak, Carolina's defense continued to be on lockdown. The center back duo of Jenna Butler and Studer combined for 12 clearances in the first 65 minutes of play.

Daugherty kept Brooklyn within striking distance in the 68th minute. Aguilera looped a set piece to the back post and Audrey Coleman was denied by the goalkeeper from point-blank range.

But three minutes later, it was a story we've seen before. Corbin placed a beautiful corner into the six-yard area and Studer headed home her third goal of the season, doubling the margin.

Martinez came up with her best save of the day with just seconds left on the clock. The hosts quickly transitioned into attack and Martinez robbed Ana Markovic with a phenomenal kick save.

Carolina Ascent will look to extend their streak to five on Saturday night as they host Fort Lauderdale United FC at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Tickets are available here.

QUOTES

Head Coach Philip Poole on the performance:

"I'm really happy with the three points. It was a Brooklyn team where we had to deal with a lot of direct play and it was going to be a case of dealing with one long ball after another long ball. I think our team really stood up to it. There was a lot of dirty work that needed to be done and they did it. It was great to see Mia Corbin get back on the scoresheet and add an assist for Sydney's goal. All-in-all at a really difficult place to come, it's a good win on the road."

Poole on the continued messaging to the group over these past four matches:

"It's just game at a time, one step at a time, one clearance at a time, one goal at a time. So not getting too far ahead and just focusing on whatever is next for us."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 22, 2026

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