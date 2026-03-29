Carolina Ascent Pushes Unbeaten Run to Five, Tie Fort Lauderdale, 1-1

Published on March 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent added another point to their third-place tally, drawing Fort Lauderdale United FC 1-1 at American Legion Memorial Stadium Saturday night.

Mia Corbin put Carolina in front from the spot in the second half, but Fort Lauderdale United's Kat Gonzalez equalized late to share the points.

Fort Lauderdale, coming into the match losers of three straight, had pep in their step early. Capitalizing on a turnover and moving forward in numbers in the 14th minute, the visitors found Sh'nia Gordon 12 yards out. Her one-timed effort was pawed away by Sydney Martinez.

Slowly but surely, Carolina grabbed a hold of the match. It was their patented press that caused headaches for Fort Lauderdale, pinning them deep in their own territory. The pressure led to a turnover from goalkeeper Haley Craig in the 32nd minute. Shea Groom stole and fired, forcing Craig into a diving stop.

Carolina owned the shot advantage 5-2 at the break, but the two sides headed to halftime scoreless.

Beginning the second half, Mackenzie George tried to take the game into her hands in the 53rd minute. The forward beat the first man and the seas parted, allowing George all the way to the six-yard box where Craig denied her. Craig made a strong save on the follow-up, denying Tyler Lussi.

George continued to work and drew a penalty in the 62nd minute. The former Tennessee Volunteer completed a lovely one-two with Lussi and was taken down from behind in the area. For the second week in a row, Corbin stepped up to the spot and found the top corner.

Carolina's attack continued to churn out chances. In the 72nd minute, beautiful one-touch passing led to a counterattack. The ball found Addisyn Merrick on the edge of the box and her strike was stopped only by the post.

Five minutes later, pressure along the Fort Lauderdale end line forced a turnover in the visitors' box. Shea Groom worked it to Ava Cook, who passed it along to Lussi, but her off-balance effort was lifted over the bar.

Fort Lauderdale hit back against the run of play in the 82nd minute. Gordon drove up the sideline and centered to Kiara Locklear. She laid off right in the sweet spot for Gonzalez and the former Carolina midfielder finished into the bottom corner.

It was the first goal Carolina had allowed in the last 499 minutes of action.

Carolina fired in set pieces as time dwindled, but couldn't find the final touch. The draw takes Carolina's unbeaten streak to a season-high five games.

QUOTES

Head Coach Philip Poole on the performance:

"We created enough chances to win five straight tonight. ¬©And overall, the performance was good and bright. You have got to put chances away to put opponents where they should be."

Poole on trying to get insurance goals:

"You got to give Fort Lauderdale a ton of credit, right? ¬©They got in the way, we hit the post, we hit the bar, they blocked and they fought. They stayed in it and what frustrates me is we know what Fort Lauderdale are good at. ¬©And they scored a goal being good at what they're good at."

Mia Corbin on the competitiveness this fixture brings out:

"I would say this game is frustrating, because it's a tie to them. You know, obviously, we don't like them. I'm more comfortable enough saying that. So it is just frustrating that we held the lead to the last 10 minutes, and it is just a simple set piece that we just weren't focused on."

Mackenzie George on the performance:

"In the first half, we had a lot going on, but it was one final piece was missing. In the second half, it was just the final piece that was missing there. It definitely opened up and I think our movement and our fluidity off of each other got much better as the game went on."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 28, 2026

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