Zephyr FC Battle First-Place Sporting JAX to 1-1 Draw on the Road

Published on March 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Jacksonville, FL - On a windy night, Spokane Zephyr FC fought Sporting JAX to a 1-1 draw, breaking Jacksonville's four game winning streak and pulling Spokane to within three points of fourth place Dallas Trinity FC, who holds the final playoff spot in Gainbridge Super League standings.

Spokane head coach Nicole Lukic spoke on how the windy conditions affected Saturday's match.

"It was very windy, but that's nothing new for us in 2026. It made the first half a bit challenging, especially on goal kicks, but we adjusted quickly to the flight of the ball," said Lukic. "We didn't let it disrupt our rhythm and handled it well as the game went on."

Zephyr FC got the scoring started in the 18th minute when midfielder Felicia Knox scored a point-blank goal to give Spokane a 1-0 lead. Ginger Fontenot initiated the play with a pass inside the box to Knox, who got behind Jacksonville's backline and tapped in her third goal of the season.

Spokane's opening score was the first goal Sporting JAX conceded since February 7th, with the expansion side having recorded a shutout in five straight matches before tonight.

Knox spoke on Spokane's defensive success against Jacksonville and what can be improved moving forward.

"We trusted our game plan. Defense set us up for good position, so going forward, we just have to clean up in front of goal and finish our chances," said Knox. "Good fight from the team, excited for next week!"

Jacksonville gave a response moments after Knox's goal, with Sophia Boman scoring her own point-blank goal to level the match at 1-1. Ashlyn Puerta fired an initial shot at goalkeeper Hope Hisey, who deflected it to Boman for a rebound score.

Both clubs had opportunities at a go-ahead goal before halftime, with neither side converting. Jacksonville controlled time of possession and shot attempts in the first half, getting 12 shots off compared to Spokane's three while holding possession for 72% of the half.

In the second half, Jacksonville had several opportunities inside the box to get the go-ahead score, with forward Ashlyn Puerta leaving a strike off the far post wide right in the 68th minute and Baylee DeSmit putting a one-legged shot in the penalty area wide right nine minutes later.

Spokane had one final push in the last 12 minutes of action, with forward Tori Zierenberg getting a fastbreak opportunity in the 81st minute and firing a shot off the far side that was saved by goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks.

Zephyr FC midfielder Emma Jaskaniec reflected on the match.

"We trusted each other and believed we could get it done, and I think everyone had the courage to go out there and execute their role," said Jaskaniec. "I thought we did a great job creating opportunities in transition, which is something we've been focusing on. Now it's just about tightening things up in the final moments."

Zephyr FC earned two corner kicks in the 88th minute, with neither translating into a score for the visiting side. A counterattack by Jacksonville was stalled by Fontenot, who made a crucial tackle on forward Meg Hughes to stop a fastbreak opportunity, with the rest of Spokane's backline holding up to secure the 1-1 draw.

Coach Lukic spoke on how her team held Jacksonville, the league leaders in goals this season, to just one score.

"A lot of credit goes to the players, our training environment this week mirrored the match, and that showed," said Lukic. "Most importantly, there's a real belief in one another across the group, and that's what allows us to defend collectively at a high level."

Following Saturday's draw, Zephyr FC will travel to the lone star state for a match against Dallas Trinity FC at the Cotton Bowl. The match is set to kickoff at 5:00 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to Zephyr FC's next home match on April 19th against Sporting JAX, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 28, 2026

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