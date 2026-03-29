Brooklyn FC Falls to Louisville City FC After Second-Half Own Goal

Published on March 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men fell 0-1 to Louisville City FC at home.

The match remained scoreless through the first half, with Brooklyn creating early danger on set pieces. Vuk Latinovich saw a header from close range drift just wide, while Thomas Vancaeyezeele followed with a point-blank header that narrowly missed the target.

Goalkeeper Jackson Lee also played a key role in keeping the match level, making multiple saves to deny Louisville's early opportunities.

Louisville found the decisive moment in the 60th minute when a deflected ball resulted in an own goal credited to Vancaeyezeele.

Brooklyn responded with sustained attacking pressure and several clear chances. Markus Anderson forced a save with a driven effort from distance, while Stefan Stojanovic was denied from close range inside the box.

Later, Taimu Okiyoshi tested the goalkeeper with a strike from outside the area, but Louisville goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux remained composed to preserve the lead.

Despite Brooklyn's push and multiple individual chances, the hosts were unable to find the equalizer as Louisville held on for the 0-1 result.

SCORING SUMMARY

Louisville City FC - Thomas Vancaeyezeele (Own Goal), 60'

Brooklyn FC - None

DISCIPLINE

Brooklyn FC

Yellow Cards - Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (28'), Vuk Latinovich (43')

Louisville City FC

Yellow Cards - Jansen Wilson (55'), Manny Perez (74'), Chris Donovan (80'), Sean Totsch (89'), Taylor Davila (90+3')

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Jackson Lee; Thomas Vancaeyezeele, So Nishikawa (Gabriel Alves 64'), Vuk Latinovich, Malik Pinto (Peter Mangione 78'); Abdoulaye Kanté (Stefan Stojanovic 57'), Taimu Okiyoshi, Ryan McLaughlin; CJ Olney Jr. (Tommy McNamara 78'), Markus Anderson; Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (Shaan Hundal 78')

Unused Substitutes: Lukas Burns, Callum Frogson

Louisville City FC - Hugo Fauroux; Manny Perez (Amadou Dia 86'), Jake Morris, Kyle Adams (C), Sam Gleadle; Jansen Wilson (Evan Davila 90+1'), Taylor Davila, Zach Duncan (Babacar Niang 81'); Ray Serrano (Mukwelle Akale 90+1'); Chris Donovan (Tola Showunmi 86')

Unused Substitutes: Ryan Troutman, Carlos Moguel, Thomas Weinrich

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC

Brooklyn FC returns home on Saturday, April 11, as they host Charleston Battery, looking to bounce back in front of the home crowd. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM ET.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 28, 2026

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