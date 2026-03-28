Weinert Scores, Asman Picks up Seventh Clean Sheet in 1-0 Win at Brooklyn

Published on March 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Lexington Sporting Club bested Brooklyn FC for the third time in three meetings Sunday afternoon, all of which were by way of the shutout. An early goal by McKenzie Weinert was all the cushion LSC needed to secure all three points.

It did not take long for the match to tilt in favor of Lexington - eight minutes, to be exact.

Catherine Barry received the ball in the middle of the pitch and saw Weinert's darting run to her left. Despite facing the opposite direction, Barry somehow contorted her body around to lay a picture-perfect pass in between three defenders and into the path of Weinert.

Weinert unleashed a shot, and just like that, LSC claimed the early lead.

In the process, Weinert became the fourth player in club history to score six goals or more in a season (Madi Parsons, Catherine Barry, Addie McCain).

Down a goal, Brooklyn came out pressing high and creating issues for Lexington throughout the half. LSC was forced to quickly adopt a "weather-the-storm" mentality, a task the best defense in the Gainbridge Super League was more than up for.

Lexington kept Brooklyn off the board, earning its second consecutive clean sheet and its seventh shutout of the season. The Gals in Green are now tied for the second-most in the league.

The three points LSC picked up Sunday make it seven total points earned over its last three outings. With the win, Lexington moved to 9W-2L-10D.

GOALS

LEX: 8 ¬Â² McKenzie Weinert (assist: Catherine Barry)

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Ally Brown, Regan Steigleder, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Darya Rajaee (81 ¬Â² Nicole Vernis), McKenzie Weinert, Emina Ekić (59 ¬Â² Addie McCain), Sarah Griffith (72 ¬Â² Hannah White), Catherine Barry (72 ¬Â² Hannah Johnson)

BKN: Kelsey Daugherty, Sam Kroeger, Shin Na-Yeong (55 ¬Â² Antoinette Williams), Kelsey Hill, Emma Loving (79 ¬Â² Leah Scarpelli), Jennifer Cudjoe, Rylan Childers (79 ¬Â² Kiki Markovic), Jessica Garziano (64 ¬Â² Sofia Lewis), Hope Breslin, Mylena, Rebecca Cooke

UP NEXT

The second of LSC's current three-match road trip is slated for Wednesday, April 1 as the women travel to the nation's capital to take on DC Power FC. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 28, 2026

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