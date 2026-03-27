LSC Eyes Third Win of the Season over Brooklyn Saturday Afternoon

Published on March 27, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - After the men thumped Brooklyn FC earlier this week, it is the Lexington Sporting Club women's turn to challenge the New York side at their place Saturday afternoon.

Lexington is coming off a professional 2-0 win over Fort Lauderdale United FC. The first goal of Darya Rajaee's LSC career and a penalty take from Sarah Griffith got the job done, stabilizing the club after a mini three-match slump.

Sole possession of second place in the Gainbridge Super League belongs to Lexington, who sits on 34 points with eight matches remaining this season. LSC is five points clear of the playoff line and trails league-leaders Sporting JAX by six points.

Saturday's fixture between LSC and Brooklyn represents the third meeting between the sides this season. Lexington won both matches, 2-0, and the matchup has featured goals from McKenzie Weinert, Addie McCain and two from Catherine Barry.

For Barry, the Gainbridge Super League Golden Boot race is on. Her 10 goals are only one score shy of JAX's Ashlyn Puerta's total.

Barry does, however, lead the league in goals added with 3.46 - a statistic that measures a player's total on-ball contribution in attack and defense by calculating how much each touch changes their team's chances of scoring or conceding across two possessions, per American Soccer Analysis.

Six of Lexington's final eight matches of the season are against clubs currently below the playoff line, two of which include Brooklyn. The two sides meet for the final time in the regular season May 10 in the Bluegrass.

Dating back to the 2024/25 campaign, Lexington has not lost to Brooklyn in its last four meetings.

Saturday's kickoff from Maimonides Park is set for 1 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING BROOKLYN

Over its last four matches, Brooklyn has posted a 1W-3L-0D record in that span. Its 3-0 win over last-place Tampa Bay Sun FC March 18 was its first win since Dec. 13. In all three losses, Brooklyn was shut out.

Catherine Zimmerman and Rebecca Cooke lead the way with six goals each. Sam Kroeger has played the primary distribution role this season for the club, leading with five assists and tied alongside Jessica Garziano atop the club's chances created chart (19).

Goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty has posted a 59.3% save percentage on the season. She has made 32 saves on 54 shots faced and recorded two clean sheets.

STAT OF THE MATCH

With Darya Rajaee's goal last week, her second of the Gainbridge Super League campaign dating back to her time in Fort Lauderdale, she became the ninth member of Lexington's roster to score multiple goals this season. Dallas Trinity FC is the only other club in the league with nine multi-goal scorers.

However, no player on Dallas' roster has more then three scores to their credit. Lexington has five players with three or more goals - Catherine Barry (10), Addie McCain (7), McKenzie Weinert (5), Sarah Griffith (4), Shea Moyer (3).

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.