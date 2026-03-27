Tampa Bay Sun FC Claim Hard-Earned Win Last Night against DC Power FC, 2-0

Published on March 27, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







The Tampa Bay Sun dominated to secure a much-needed win with a 2-0 victory against DC Power FC. Tonight, on the road in DC territory, the Sun delivered a resilient performance, setting the tone early with spectacular passing to set up a highly technical goal by Faith Webber.

One Sun player secured a "first" tonight, while another captured a notable "second." Jilly Shimkin sealed the win with her first ever professional goal and Emory Wegener secured her second career clean sheet with her shutout performance.

With the playoffs still within reach, Tampa Bay Sun FC enters a crucial stretch to finish off the season. The Sun need to secure at least 6 more wins in their remaining 8 matches to claim a spot in the playoffs.

Building on a strong start, Tampa Bay Sun FC carried its attacking momentum throughout the match, showcasing a balanced performance on both ends of the pitch. The Sun combined cohesive movement in the final third with an organized defensive presence, limiting DC Power FC's opportunities while continuing to generate dangerous looks on goal. The cohesive effort reflected the Sun's controlled and confident approach in tonight's game.

Tampa Bay looked to bounce back after a loss at home against Brooklyn FC, an opponent the Sun have yet to defeat. Tonight, Tampa Bay shifted its focus to DC, a team who the Sun have consistently found success against, now holding a 4-0-2 record in the series. The result marked an important response for the Sun, who entered the matchup focused on turning the page and regaining momentum to gain a spot in the playoffs.

Match Recap

Tampa Bay threatened early with a strong attacking presence in the 10th minute of the game. Jordyn Listro set up Faith Webber just outside the box. With quick thinking, Webber lifted the ball with her knee to set up the strike, creating space before unleashing a right-footed effort. She sent the shot on a dipping, arcing path toward the bottom left corner of the goal, forcing DC's goalkeeper into a sharp save to deny the attempt and keep the match level.

Less than a minute later, Webber opened the scoring with an impressive finish in the 10th minute of the match following a set piece that began with back-to-back passes between Sydny Nasello and Maddie Pokorny. Receiving the ball on the left side following Pokorny's pass to the center of the box, Webber skillfully popped the ball into the air with her left foot, then unleashed a right-footed shot. With accuracy and composure, she sent the ball in a rising arc toward the right side of the goal, leaving DC's goalkeeper nearly flatfooted with no chance, and giving Tampa Bay an early advantage.

DC did not waste any time with a response following Webber's goal, creating back-to-back attacking opportunities in a determined push to equalize the scoring. In the 12th minute of the game, Gianna Gourley fired a right-footed shot from the left side of the box toward goal, but the Sun's back line reacted quickly to stop the attempt. Moments later, DC continued to press as Anna Bagley delivered a dangerous cross into the center of the box, where Dasia Torbert rose to meet it with a header. The effort narrowly missed to the right, allowing Tampa Bay to maintain its early lead.

Just before halftime, DC threatened Tampa Bay, as Anna Bagley set up Emily Colton outside the box for a late attacking opportunity. Colton launched a powerful left-footed shot toward the top left corner of the goal. However, Tampa Bay goalkeeper Emory Wegener delivered a standout response between the posts, reacting quickly by exploding upward and making a crucial save. Wegener extended her hand up to propel the ball over the crossbar and out of danger. The strong stop preserved the Sun's lead heading into the break and capped off a disciplined first-half defensive effort.

Tampa Bay doubled its lead in style as Jilly Shimkin delivered a moment to remember, recording her first-ever professional goal in impressive fashion.The sequence began with Jordyn Listro, who spotted Shimkin in space and delivered a well-placed pass to the right side. From long range, Shimkin took a confident touch before unleashing a powerful right-footed strike, sending the ball soaring on a high, curling trajectory into the center of the goal. The ball sailed beyond the reach of the goalkeeper and into the back of the net, putting the finishing touch on a memorable milestone for Shimkin while giving the Sun a commanding two-goal advantage.

In the 65th minute of the match, DC looked to respond off a set piece attempt, earning a corner that created a threatening encounter with Tampa Bay. Following the delivery, Anna Bagley played the ball into space outside the box, where Loza Abera stepped up and went for a left-footed shot from distance. The shot narrowly missed the goal, drifting just wide of the right post. Despite the threatening sequence, Tampa Bay Sun FC refused to give up a clean sheet and maintained control in tonight's matchup against DC Power FC.

Quotes

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown, on the pieces that came together tonight that were missing in previous matches and how that translated into the Sun's performance:

"The biggest difference tonight was our collective discipline and commitment to doing the small things consistently. We were more connected between lines, our decision-making in key moments was sharper, and we showed a better understanding of when to be patient versus when to accelerate the game. That translated into more control, especially in the middle phases, and allowed us to dictate tempo rather than react to it. You could see the confidence grow as the game went on, and that's something we've been building toward."

On what stood out about the defensive effort tonight after capturing a clean sheet:

"Today we had grit. Defending wasn't just the back line-it was a full team commitment. Our pressing triggers were clearer, our recovery runs were more urgent, and we did a much better job limiting space in dangerous areas. The communication across the line and with the midfield was excellent, and we stayed disciplined even late in the match when fatigue can set in. Keeping a clean sheet is always a reflection of collective focus, and tonight the group took real pride in that side of the performance."

Forward Faith Webber, on her multiple scoring opportunities early in the match and what the team did to make that possible:

"We wanted to come out hot and we put a bunch of dynamic forwards together and we created a little bit of space. That's all we needed."

On what led to her composed finish and on staying calm while executing such a technical shot:

"It was just a great set piece. [We] put it in a dangerous area and my job is to be on the front post and then pop up to the top of the box. It just popped out right to me and [I] didn't think twice."

Midfielder Jilly Shimkin, on what went through her mind scoring her first-ever professional goal:

"I was just so excited. My teammates always encourage me to shoot the ball, so, when I got played a really good pass, I'm just going to go for it. Take a risk and it paid off."

On what it took to get to the milestone of her first professional goal:

"A lot of us work on reps after training, a lot of the teammates. I credit all of the extra reps that I do with them, to this moment."

Next Match

The next Sun home game is on Sunday, April 5 at 5:00 p.m. vs. Carolina Ascent FC.

Final Result

Tampa Bay Sun FC 2 - DC Power FC 0







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.