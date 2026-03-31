Bright Bits: Tampa Bay Sun FC Heads to the Cotton Bowl to Face Dallas Trinity FC

Published on March 31, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa Bay Sun FC heads to Dallas, Texas to battle Dallas Trinity FC at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. Kickoff is set for March 31 at 8:30 p.m., as the Sun look to begin a push up the Gainbridge Super League standings.

When & Where

Matchup: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

Where: Cotton Bowl Stadium | Dallas, Texas

When: Tuesday, March 31 | 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Coverage: Peacock

Sun Secure the Win in DC

Tampa Bay Sun FC delivered a composed and commanding performance last match in Washington, D.C., securing a 2-0 victory over DC Power FC on Thursday, March 26. After a recent setback at home to Brooklyn, the Sun responded on the road with urgency and control, setting the tone early and maintaining it throughout the match, ultimately finishing with a clean sheet. With the playoff race tightening, the result marked a pivotal moment as Tampa Bay regained momentum.

Another Chapter in a Competitive Series

For its second road game in six days, Tampa Bay Sun FC heads to Dallas to face Dallas Trinity FC, a team the Sun have yet to defeat this season. The two sides previously met on September 20 in Tampa Bay, where the Sun battled back to earn a 1-1 draw in a resilient performance. Now, with another opportunity on the road, Tampa Bay looks to grab that first win of the year against Dallas and stay alive in the playoff fight.

By the Numbers

Tampa Bay Sun FC

Record: 3-8-9

Goals Scored: 21

Goals Conceded: 31

League Position: 9th

Last Match: 2-0 Win vs. DC Power FC

Dallas Trinity FC

Record: 8-7-5

Goals Scored: 24

Goals Conceded: 31

League Position: 4th

Last Match: 4-0 Loss vs. Sporting Jax

Close Competitors

A tightly contested match could be in store, as Tampa Bay and Dallas remain closely matched across several key statistical categories through their first 20 games of the 2025/26 season. Dallas holds a slight advantage in goals scored (24 to Tampa Bay's 21), while the Sun have won more duels (1,018 to 1,008) and faced fewer shots (82 compared to Dallas' 94). Both sides are level in goals conceded at 31, further highlighting how evenly matched these teams have been throughout the season.

Upcoming Matches

The Sun will continue their spring schedule with 8 matches through May as the playoff race moves forward.

Sunday, April 5 vs. Carolina Ascent FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Saturday, April 11 vs. DC Power FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Saturday, April 18 vs. Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium

Saturday, April 25 vs. Carolina Ascent FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Saturday, May 2 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC at Beyond Bancard Field

Saturday, May 9 vs. Dallas Trinity FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Saturday, May 16 vs. Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium

Tickets for upcoming Tampa Bay Sun FC home games are available.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 31, 2026

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