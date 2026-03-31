Sporting Club Jacksonville Announces VyStar Credit Union as Exclusive Credit Union Partner

Published on March 31, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville today announced a new multi-year partnership with VyStar Credit Union, naming VyStar the Exclusive Credit Union Partner of Sporting JAX as part of a community-driven collaboration focused on youth development, women's professional soccer, and fan engagement across Northeast Florida.

As part of the agreement, VyStar will serve as a presenting partner of the club's youth academy and community programming while receiving prominent brand visibility across Sporting JAX media platforms, matchday experiences and digital channels.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to growing the game of soccer while investing in local communities across the First Coast.

"VyStar has been an incredible champion of Northeast Florida communities, and we're proud to welcome them as the Exclusive Credit Union Partner of Sporting JAX," said Mark Warburton, President of Soccer, Sporting JAX. "This partnership is about more than branding, it's about creating opportunities for young athletes, supporting women's professional soccer and delivering meaningful experiences for our fans. Together, we're building something special here in Jacksonville. Pro Soccer. Pro Jax."

Through the partnership, VyStar will play a prominent role in the Sporting JAX Youth Academy, including logo placement on academy jerseys and backpacks, as well as serving as presenting partner of academy events such as youth tournaments, Soccer Media Day and community soccer programming.

The agreement also includes integrated media and fan engagement opportunities across Sporting JAX platforms, including the club's weekly radio programming, digital channels and matchday experiences.

"Sporting JAX captures the energy and momentum of soccer in Northeast Florida, and we're proud to partner with an organization that shares our deep commitment to community impact," said Dana Karzan, VyStar Chief Marketing Officer. "Building on our long-standing support of professional, collegiate and community sports across the region, this partnership allows us to invest in youth soccer, connect with passionate fans and continue supporting the growth and vitality of the communities we serve."

In addition to branding on the women's professional team jerseys, VyStar will also have opportunities to engage directly with fans through matchday activations, hospitality experiences and promotional events throughout the season.

The partnership officially launched across Sporting JAX media platforms in early 2026.







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