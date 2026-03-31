DC Power FC Meets Lexington SC on Wednesday

Published on March 31, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (6-7-8, 26 PTS) returns home to face Lexington SC (9-2-10, 37 PTS) on Wednesday night in its first meeting between the two clubs of the Spring 2025/26 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. at Audi Field.

DC Power FC match tickets for Wednesday and the rest of the Spring slate of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Following D.C.'s recent 0-2 home loss to Tampa Bay Sun FC on Thursday, March 26, DC Power FC looks to learn from their miscues against Tampa's side and shift their attention forward, looking ahead to the rest of the Spring schedule and the opportunity to secure a playoff spot.

"Our energy wasn't there; our intensity wasn't there," Head Coach Omid Namazi said. "We're a pressing team and yet if you don't press with intensity and with the willingness to go and try to win the ball high up on the field, you're now getting into a transition game and when you do that, if you have good energy then you're successful. In this game, we didn't have energy and it cost us."

DC Power FC's focus in training has been on refining defensive set pieces while continuing to stress clinical, consistent finishing in front of goal.

"We have to get better," Namazi said. "We've given up too many goals on defensive set pieces. We've given up too many head in balls which comes down to our willingness to get up and challenge head balls when played into our box. The theme these last few days has been that and making sure that defensively we're solid."

Scouting Lexington SC

DC Power FC is 1-2-3 all-time against Lexington SC, 0-0-2 this season. Led by Head Coach Kosuke Kimura, Lexington SC looks to seal its third straight win following its recent 0-1 road victory against Brooklyn FC.

The last time DC Power FC faced Lexington SC on December 13, 2025 on the road at Lexington SC Stadium, both clubs came away with one point in the final 2-2 draw. D.C.'s all-time leading goal scorer, forward Gianna Gourley, opened scoring at the 21st minute and scored the go-ahead goal in the first minute of stoppage time in the first half. Gourley's two goals marked her third professional brace, and her second against Lexington's side.

DC Power FC's match against Lexington SC will be streamed live on  Peacock TV  beginning at  7:00 p.m. ET.

"In the Spring season, we've been a lot more consistent in our play than we were in the first half of the season, and it's a good sign," Namazi said. "We're facing a very good team in Lexington. It's going to be a big task but I feel we're ready. I feel we're prepared mentally for it."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 31, 2026

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