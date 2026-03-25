DC Power FC Hosts Tampa Bay Sun FC on Thursday Night

Published on March 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (6-6-8, 26 PTS) returns home to take on Tampa Bay Sun FC (2-8-9, 15 PTS) in the second meeting between the two clubs of the Gainbridge Super League Spring 2025/26 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST. at Audi Field.

DC Power FC's match on Thursday night will celebrate Women's History Month featuring a VIP pre-match panel sponsored by WISE (Women in Sports and Events). The pre-match panel will take place from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the FanDuel Sports Lounge at Audi Field. Match admission is included with ticket purchase, available at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Coming off its 0-2 shutout road win over Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday, March 21, DC Power FC looks to claim its second consecutive win, this time at home, and earn three points with the playoffs quickly approaching.

"If we get our chances and put them away, we can beat anybody in the league," Head Coach Omid Namazi said. "Spokane was no different, it was our first franchise win over there. I feel we can beat the best of them."

Against Spokane, forward Alyssa Walker put DC Power FC on the board at the 46th minute followed by midfielder Dasia Torbert with her 55th-minute insurance goal to double D.C.'s edge and seal the two-goal win, D.C.'s first against Spokane's side.

DC Power FC outshot Spokane 24-18 and held possession for a majority of the match. In her third straight start, goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk made five saves and earned her first clean sheet for D.C. Defender Kiki Maki made her professional debut and completed 90 minutes.

Scouting Tampa Bay Sun FC

DC Power FC is 0-3-2 all-time against Spokane Zephyr FC, 0-0-1 this season. Led by Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown, Tampa Bay is looking to claim its first win since its 3-0 shutout against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday, February 21.

"They're a quality team," Namazi said. "I don't think their record is indicative of the type of team they are...They're very man oriented especially in the middle of the field, so they give you very little room to play. It's about how we can create overloads and be able to keep possession? Can we bypass their midfield line, play higher and keep them in their half of the field? Those are some of the key questions that will have to be answered in the next couple of days before we get into the game."

The last time DC Power FC met Tampa Bay Sun FC on February 14, 2026, Power FC came away with a 1-1 draw and claimed one point on the road. Defender Claire Constant scored the equalizing goal at the 78th minute to seal the draw. Constant's goal marked her first for the club.

DC Power FC's match against Tampa Bay Sun FC will be streamed live on  Peacock TV  beginning at  7:00 p.m. EST.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 25, 2026

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