World Cup Champion Briana Scurry to Headline Brooklyn FC Youth Goalkeeper Clinic

Published on March 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women will host a free Youth Goalkeeper Clinic presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, April 12, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Maimonides Park, featuring a special appearance by Briana Scurry, one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in soccer history. Each registered participant will receive two complimentary tickets to Brooklyn FC's match against Dallas Trinity FC later that day, with discounted tickets available for additional family members.

A trailblazer for the U.S. Women's National Team, Scurry was a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup champion, and one of the defining goalkeepers of her generation. Her appearance will give young players and families the chance to learn from a goalkeeper whose career helped shape the sport in the United States.

The clinic will feature a variety of training stations designed to develop goalkeeper skills and is open to current goalkeepers, field players interested in learning the position, and players of all skill levels. Stations will be led by coaches from Brooklyn City F.C., Brooklyn Force SC, and SC Gjøa, alongside Brooklyn FC women's Goalkeeper Coach Dennis Mejia and a Brooklyn FC women's goalkeeper.

Following the on-field portion, participants and parents will be invited to a special Q&A with Scurry, where she will share stories and insights from her career at the highest level of the game.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. Participation is free, but advance registration is required, with sign-ups open until 10:00 am on the morning of the clinic. Register here.

Event Details

Youth Goalkeeper Clinic presented by Gainbridge

Location: Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224

Date: Sunday, April 12

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Check-in: 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Brooklyn FC Women take the pitch at Maimonides Park later that day for a 3:00 p.m. ET match against Dallas Trinity FC. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 25, 2026

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