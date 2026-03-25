Defender Molly McDougal Signs with Fort Lauderdale United

Published on March 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is thrilled to announce the signing of defender Molly McDougal as the club pushes toward the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs in the 2025/26 campaign, pending league and federation approval.

"Molly gives us important depth and versatility in the defensive unit," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She's composed on the ball, disciplined defensively, and capable of impacting the game in multiple ways, which is exactly what we're looking for at this stage of the season."

A strong defender with a well-rounded skillset, McDougal brings high-level collegiate experience from the SEC and Big Ten, adding depth and versatility to the Fort Lauderdale back line. With the ability to win back possession through tackles and interceptions while also contributing in the attack with incisive passing, McDougal adds balance and reliability as the club looks to build momentum down the stretch.

A native of Prosper, Texas, McDougal began her collegiate career in the SEC at Mississippi State, where she appeared in 35 matches with 22 starts, logging 2,059 minutes over two seasons in Starkville. McDougal transferred to the University of Southern Cal for her final two seasons, making an immediate impact with 37 appearances and 21 starts across 2,480 minutes, scoring her lone collegiate goal during her breakout senior campaign. Across four seasons with the Bulldogs and Trojans, the dominant defender totaled 72 appearances, 43 starts and 4,539 minutes on the pitch in her college career.

Following her collegiate career, McDougal made the jump to the professional level, spending preseason with San Diego Wave FC before going on trial with the Portland Thorns. The center back started and logged 75 minutes in the Thorns' final preseason match on March 6 against CF Monterrey Femenil ahead of the 2026 NWSL season before making her way to Fort Lauderdale.

A versatile defender in the middle of the back line, McDougal will look to provide additional stability and consistency as the club searches for momentum with eight matches remaining in the Gainbridge Super League campaign.







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