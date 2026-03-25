G&J Pepsi Continues as Exclusive Non-Alcoholic Beverage Partner of Lexington Sporting Club

Published on March 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced Wednesday a renewed partnership with G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers, naming the regional bottler the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the club.

Beginning in 2026, fans attending matches and LSC events throughout the year will enjoy an expanded lineup of Pepsi beverages as part of the partnership.

The agreement will enhance the matchday experience for supporters of its USL Championship and Gainbridge Super League squads by providing top-tier stadium beverage options.

"It is exciting for us to continue our partnership with the Lexington SC. Their organization has been an incredible addition to the Greater Lexington Area," said Jeff Maggard, vice president of on-premise sales for G&J Pepsi. "We are proud to provide refreshing beverages and experiences for fans while they cheer on both the men's and women's soccer teams."

Lexington SC partnered with Celsius in 2025, a product partnered with PepsiCo, to provide the rapidly growing performance energy drink to players and supporters alike. Retaining G&J Pepsi as the club's exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner allows LSC to expand its beverage offerings with a broader portfolio of Pepsi products in 2026.

"We're thrilled to have G&J Pepsi back with Lexington Sporting Club," said Madyson Foster Smith, head of partnerships for Lexington Sporting Club. "They've been an incredible partner who truly shows up for the LSC community. Their energy and support help elevate the entire stadium experience for our fans and supporters. We're excited to keep building on that momentum together."

Fans can look forward to enjoying their favorite PepsiCo products at all Lexington SC matches & venues in 2026.







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