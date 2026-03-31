NaYeong Shin Earns South Korean National Team Call-Up for April International Friendlies

Published on March 31, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) Women announced that the South Korean women's national team has called defender NaYeong Shin for a slate of international friendlies in April.

South Korea will face Brazil on April 11, Canada on April 14, and Zambia on April 18 as part of the team's April international window. Shin first represented South Korea at the youth international level with the U-17 national team at age 16 before earning her first senior call-up in 2025.

Shin most recently represented South Korea at the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026, where the team punched its ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil by reaching the semifinals. South Korea secured qualification with a 6-0 quarterfinal win over Uzbekistan, sealing the country's fourth straight Women's World Cup appearance and fifth overall.

Brooklyn FC Women travel to face Sporting Jax on Saturday, April 4, at 2:00 p.m. ET before returning home Sunday, April 12, for a 3:00 p.m. ET match against Dallas Trinity FC at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now on SeatGeek.







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