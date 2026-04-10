Family First: Brooklyn FC Matches Feature Fun for the Whole Family at Maimonides Park

Published on April 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn FC is, of course, first and foremost a professional soccer club competing for trophies and the hearts and minds of Brooklyn's soccer fans.

But this club is also here to provide a cool soccer experience for everyone in the community.

This weekend, we're taking over Coney Island, and it's not just about what's happening on the pitch.

Whether you're a die-hard supporter or looking for a way to keep the kids entertained as Spring Break comes to an end, Brooklyn FC has you sorted.

Matches

Both the Men and Women are in action this weekend:

Men vs. Charleston Battery, Saturday, April 11 at 7:00 PM. The Men look to get back to winning ways when they welcome one of the oldest continuously running professional soccer clubs in America in a USL Championship clash.

Women vs. Dallas Trinity FC, Sunday, April 12 at 3:00 PM: The Women are fighting for their playoff lives in the Gainbridge Super League when the Texans arrive. MATCH

12TH MAN, $12 ALL-IN

Our supporters groups, the Warriors and the Foundry, are making a big push to grow their ranks. This weekend, we are working together to pack the section behind the goal by offering the most affordable pro sports ticket in New York: $12 all-in. Not hidden taxes and fees.

Get your $12 ticket | Men vs. Charleston, 4/11

Get your $12 ticket | Women vs. Dallas, 4/12

Family Fun & Fan Experiences

Brooklyn FC matches are designed to be more than just 90 minutes of soccer. Maimonides Park transforms into a community hub with activities tailored for young fans:

Free Brooklyn FC Tees: The first 500 people through the gate for each game will receive a FREE Brooklyn FC t-shirt to show their support everywhere they go.

Pregame Experiences: For both matches, kids are invited and encouraged to participate in a Pre-Match Parade, followed by the opportunity to be Warm-Up Watchers, catching an up-close glimpse of the players as they prepare for the match.

Autograph Session: After the final whistle, the players will conduct an autograph session on the field, giving kids a chance to meet their Brooklyn FC heroes and get a keepsake to cherish!

Kids Get Hyped: Up on the concourse, we'll have face-painting, sign-making and bracelet-making for young fans to express their passion and imagination.

Gear Up: Don't forget to visit the the Team Store to get the coolest merch and show off your Brooklyn FC pride.

Make it a Coney Island Day

Our home stadium, Maimonides Park, is right in the heart of Brooklyn's playground. It's going to be a nice, sunny weekend, so why not make a full day of it by hitting the Luna Park, the Boardwalk, or the New York Aquarium before heading into the stadium.

Bring the energy. Bring the noise. Bring the block!







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.