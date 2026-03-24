DC Power Football Club to Celebrate Women's Empowerment Night on March 26

Published on March 24, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club and WISE (Women in Sports and Events) today announced that DC Power FC's home match on Thursday, March 26 against Tampa Bay Sun FC will celebrate Women's History Month featuring a pre-match panel sponsored by WISE. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with tickets for the match and admission to the pre-match panel available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

"We are excited to celebrate National Women's History Month at our upcoming Women's Empowerment Night match on Thursday, March 26 against Tampa Bay Sun FC," Jordan Stuart, DC Power FC Club President, said. "We are thrilled to share this platform and hear from a diverse set of women business leaders from inside our organization - each dedicated to growing our club and strengthening its impact."

The match will include a pre-match VIP panel powered by WISE featuring senior and executive level women across both the D.C. United and DC Power Football Club organizations. Moderated by FOX5 Emmy Award-winning anchor, reporter and Co-Host of Good Day DC, Mikea Turner, the panel discussion will focus on each panelist's work within the organization and their career journeys. The pre-match panel will be held from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET located in the FanDuel Sportsbook at Audi Field. Additional networking will take place 6:30-6:50 p.m. Panel admission is included with ticket purchase. Panelist information is listed below.

Wanda Durant, DC Power FC Minority Owner and President of the Durant Family Charitable Foundation.

Shanell Mosley- Senior Director of Community Relations and Executive Director of the D.C. United Foundation. 2024-25 recipient of the WISE DC Women of Inspiration Award.

Gabby Wells- Senior Director, Business and Strategy at D.C. United and DC Power FC.

Ana Fuentes- Staff Accountant, D.C. United and DC Power FC.

WISE Power Play began in 2014 to inspire women at all career stages by highlighting women executives and their career accomplishments. In its 31st year, WISE DC stands as the founding charted chapter of WISE National, part of a growing network of more than 24 chapters across the U.S. and Canada.

For further match day information please visit dcpowerfootballclub.com/match-day/.







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