So Nishikawa Named to USL Championship Team of the Week; Markus Anderson Earns Bench Selection

Published on March 24, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men's defender So Nishikawa has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 3, while forward Markus Anderson earned a place on the Team of the Week bench following their performances against Hartford Athletic.

Nishikawa delivered a strong two-way performance, finishing the match with 74 passes at 83.8 percent passing accuracy, including 10 long passes and 64 short passes, while also recording 12 duels won, two tackles, four clearances, one interception, and one assist.

Anderson got Brooklyn FC on the board in the 62nd minute, burying Nishikawa's assist with a right-footed finish into the top right corner, contributing across the attack with that one goal, two additional shots on target, four chances created, and six duels won.

Brooklyn FC men continue their USL Championship season on the road this Wednesday, March 25, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Lexington SC, before returning to Maimonides Park on Saturday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Louisville City FC. Tickets are available now on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 24, 2026

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