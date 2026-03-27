DC Power FC Falls to Tampa Bay Sun FC, 0-2

Published on March 27, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Spring Season

DC Power FC (6-7-8, 26 PTS) 0 vs. 2 Tampa Bay Sun FC (3-8-9, 18 PTS)

Thursday, March 26

Audi Field

Player Notes

In her second straight start, midfielder Justina Gaynor won a team-high 10 duels and completed 90 minutes.

Defender Sydney Cummings made her 21st-straight start for D.C.'s side and made two tackles and three clearances through 90 minutes.

Defender Claire Constant returned to the starting lineup from injury and recorded a 90% passing accuracy through 90 minutes.

Match Notes

D.C. outshot Tampa Bay Sun FC, 16-9.

DC Power FC is now 0-4-2 all-time against Tampa Bay Sun FC, 0-1-1 this season.

DC Power FC Lineup: Makenna Gottschalk, Claire Constant, Sydney Cummings (C), Paige Almendariz, Anna Bagley (Val Perrotta 71'), Emily Colton, Justina Gaynor, Dasia Torbert (Katrina Guillou 41' (Madison Murnin 76')), Alyssa Walker (Hannah Harney 65'), Loza Abera and Gianna Gourley (Lexi Fraley 45').

Unused Substitutes: Morgan Aquino and Kiki Maki.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi

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Tampa Bay Sun FC: Gabby Provenzano, Vivianne Bessette, Jordyn Listro, Sabrina McNeill (Jordan Zade 60'), Sandrine Gaillard (Carlee Giammona 90'), Maddie Pokorny (Jillian Shimkin 60'), Victoria Haugen (Brooke Hendrix, 77'), Taylor Chism, Sydny Nasello (Madison Parsons 86'), Faith Webber (Peyton Parsons 86') and Emory Wegener.

Unused Substitutes: Sydney Schneider.

Head Coach: Denise Schilte-Brown

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On the match result...

"We were chasing the ball a lot as opposed to keeping the ball and that's our style of play, we want to keep the ball a little bit more," Namazi said. "Tonight, we could not connect three passes in a row. The only few times we did, we ended up with a shot but it was far and few in between."

On how to reset for the upcoming match and push towards the playoffs...

"We had a hill to climb up, now it's a little bit of a mountain to climb up," Namazi said. "At the same time, we've shown for the majority of the season that we can play good soccer. Now, we have to learn from this game."

Forward Gianna Gourley

On DC Power FC's performance against Tampa Bay...

"They wanted it more and were tackling harder and getting to 50-50 balls and second balls more than we were with more desire," Gourley said. "We have to go back to the drawing board, dig deep down and climb out of the little hole that we created tonight."

"I think tonight we just didn't show who DC Power is or what our character is," Gourley said. "It's a game that we need to obviously learn from but also throw away, come back and embody what DC Power is and its fight energy and good soccer."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 27, 2026

DC Power FC Falls to Tampa Bay Sun FC, 0-2 - DC Power FC

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