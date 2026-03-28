Carolina Ascent FC Takes on Ft. Lauderdale FC Saturday Night at Home

Published on March 27, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC returns home to take on Fort Lauderdale FC at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28th.

Carolina enters the Saturday night matchup following a 2-0 road win over Brooklyn FC, extending their win streak to four matches - the second longest in club history. Goals from Mia Corbin and Sydney Studer led the offensive attack, while Sydney Martinez delivered her fourth consecutive clean sheet. The Ascent now look to carry that form at home as they aim for a fifth straight win in front of the home crowd.

Fans can also enjoy Carnival Night at the stadium. From stilt walkers and sword swallowers around the concourse to an exciting halftime performance, there will be entertainment throughout the evening.

Riding a four-match unbeaten streak, fans can get in on the action with 40% off tickets, available now at CarolinaAscent.com.

Fans can watch the match live on Peacock.

Who: Carolina Ascent FC versus Ft. Lauderdale FC

What: Carolina Ascent FC hosts Carnival Night against Ft. Lauderdale FC

When: Saturday March 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Charlotte, NC - American Legion Memorial Stadium







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 27, 2026

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