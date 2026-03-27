DC Power Football Club Signs Goalkeeper Emily Krichbaum to Academy Contract

Published on March 27, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has announced that goalkeeper and University of Oklahoma commit, Emily Krichbaum, has signed an academy contract with DC Power Football Club through the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season pending league and federation approval.

DC Power FC plays its next home match of the 2025/26 Spring half of the season at Audi Field on Wednesday, April 1 against Lexington SC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

"We are excited to welcome Emily to DC Power FC," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Emily is a talented goalkeeper and we're excited to bring her into the fold and bolster our academy class while she continues to develop and grow with the club."

Academy players may be selected for game day rosters as a unique benefit to play critical minutes with DC Power FC in Gainbridge Super League matches while maintaining amateurism-status and retention of NCAA-eligibility. With all Gainbridge Super League games being featured nationally on Peacock TV, Academy Players will receive unrivaled exposure while playing for DC Power FC.

The University of Oklahoma commit has gained valuable experience at the national level through two U.S. Youth National ID Camp Invitations. From Calvert County, Maryland, Krichbaum plays for Northern Virginia Alliance (NVA) 09 ECNL and Middletown High School.

Emily Krichbaum

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthplace: Calvert County, Maryland

Birthdate: 3/20/2009

Height: 5'9''

Age: 17

Status: Academy







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