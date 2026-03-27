Fort Lauderdale Wraps up Road Trip against Carolina Ascent

Published on March 27, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-9-7, 19 PTS) is set to close out its two-match road trip on Saturday evening, traveling up the east coast to face Carolina Ascent FC (9-7-5, 32 PTS) in its final visit to North Carolina this season. The sides have met twice during the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League campaign, playing to a draw in Fort Lauderdale (Aug. 30) before Fort Lauderdale earned a road victory (Nov. 8). With kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium, Fort Lauderdale will look to turn its form around and secure valuable points as the Super League Playoffs approach.

Fort Lauderdale makes its way into Saturday's matchup in match two of a two game road trip, closing out a three-game spell that saw the club take on the top three teams in the Super League (JAX, LEX and CAR). Despite that, the squad has earned victories in its last three visits to American Legion Memorial Stadium, including the inaugural Semi-Final, and the club will have another chance to earn three points in a stadium it has found success in. The club is entering its fifth match under Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison and is led by the attacking trio of Kiara Locklear (5G), Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A) and Jasmine Hamid (4G, 1A) while Abi Hugh and Sh'nia Gordon have been impactful on both ends of the pitch. Defensively, Ella Simpson ranks near the top of the league in clearances (5th, 115) while goalkeeper Haley Craig has been a strong presence in the net, recording 14 saves across the club's last two matches. With Fort Lauderdale looking to regain its form, the club will have its hands full against an opposition that has been in-form as of late.

Carolina Ascent FC enters Saturday's clash in strong form, sitting third in the standings after winning four straight matches. Despite the run, the club ranks middle of the pack in both goals scored (26, T-3rd) and goals conceded (23, 5th), but features a balanced attack with four players combining for 14 goals. Wingback Jill Aguilera leads the league in chances created (42), while Audrey Coleman ranks among the top four in assists (5). Defensively, Jenna Butler (136, 1st) and Sydney Studer (T-3rd, 121) are among the league leaders in clearances. With both sides chasing three points, Saturday's matchup shapes up to be a key contest.

Matchup History

The clubs have met twice during the 2025/26 season, opening with a 2-2 draw at Beyond Bancard Field on August 30 before Fort Lauderdale took all three points on November 8 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 27, 2026

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