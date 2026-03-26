Fort Lauderdale United Adds Broward County Native Emily Thompson

Published on March 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is excited to announce the addition of Broward County native and electric forward Emily Thompson as the club enters a crucial stretch of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

With her addition, Thompson becomes the third Broward County native to sign professionally with Fort Lauderdale United, joining Taylor Smith (University School) and Julia Grosso (St. Thomas Aquinas). Through Fort Lauderdale United's pathway to the professional level, the club continues to elevate local talent and create opportunities for players to compete on a professional stage.

"Emily represents everything we're building here at Fort Lauderdale United," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She's a talented Broward County product who has worked her way through the college game and earned this opportunity. Being able to bring local players back home and provide a professional pathway is something we take great pride in."

An electric forward with a complete attacking skillset, Thompson adds power, creativity and versatility to Fort Lauderdale United's frontline. With the ability to play with her back to goal, create opportunities for others and stretch defenses with her size and speed, Thompson presents a constant threat for the squad as the playoff push intensifies over the final nine matches of the season.

A Broward County native, Thompson played her youth soccer in Sunrise before starring at American Heritage in Plantation, just six miles from Beyond Bancard Field. Following a standout high school career, she began her collegiate journey at West Virginia, making 30 appearances with five starts and recording two goals in 478 minutes across two seasons. Thompson later transferred to UCF for her junior year, where she made an immediate impact, starting all four matches and tallying three assists before a season-ending injury cut her campaign short. Thompson concluded her collegiate career with 34 appearances, two goals, three assists and 682 minutes on the pitch.

A dynamic forward with the ability to contribute in all areas of the attack, Thompson will provide a boost and depth to the Fort Lauderdale squad as the club looks to make a late push into the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs.







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