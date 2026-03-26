Match Preview: Brooklyn FC Women vs Lexington SC

Published on March 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) Women return to Maimonides Park on Saturday, March 28, to face Lexington SC, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on Peacock.

Brooklyn FC enters the match with a 5-9-7 record and 22 points, currently seventh in the Gainbridge Super League standings and looking to close the gap in the playoff race. Brooklyn is coming off a 2-0 loss to Carolina Ascent FC in its most recent match, following a strong 3-0 road victory over Tampa Bay Sun FC earlier in the week.

Lexington SC currently sits second in the league standings with 34 points and returned to the win column last weekend with a 2-0 victory over Fort Lauderdale United FC. Lexington has been one of the league's most consistent teams this season and features one of the league's top scorers in Catherine Barry, who has recorded 10 goals this season and is among the leaders in the Golden Boot race.

Brooklyn's attack has been led by Catherine Zimmerman and Rebecca Cooke, who are tied for the team lead with six goals each this season, while Sam Kroeger leads the club with five assists. Brooklyn and Lexington are level in the all-time series at 2-2-2, setting up another important matchup as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Player Availability

Unavailable

Alice Barbieri

Bre Norris

Lauren Gogal

Questionable

Catherine Zimmerman

Brooklyn FC Women head out on the road for a 2:00 p.m. ET contest on April vs. 4 at league-leading Sporting Jax. They return home for an April 12 contest vs. Dallas Trinity FC at 3:00 pm ET on April 12. Tickets for all home matches are available now on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 26, 2026

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