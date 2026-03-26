Fort Lauderdale United FC Parts Ways with Madison McComasky

Published on March 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today that the club and defender Madison McComasky have mutually agreed to part ways. McComasky, who joined Fort Lauderdale United in the offseason, provided depth along the back line through the first 20 matches of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Following a successful two-year stint with Western Sydney Wanderers, McComasky arrived in South Florida as an offseason addition ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. The Australian defender appeared in eight matches and made seven starts during her time with the club, logging 563 minutes on the pitch. McComasky concludes her Fort Lauderdale career with 33 clearances and 33 duels won, scoring her lone goal of the season with a late equalizer against Tampa Bay on November 15.

Fort Lauderdale United FC thanks Madison for her contributions and professionalism during her time with the club and wishes her the best in her future career.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.