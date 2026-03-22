Craig Stars as Fort Lauderdale Falls to Lexington

Published on March 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







LEXINGTON, KY. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-9-7, 19 PTS) dropped its matchup with Lexington SC (8-2-10, 34 PTS) on Saturday afternoon, 2-0, in the opening match of a two-game road trip. With the result, Fort Lauderdale has fallen in six of its last seven matches but will have an opportunity to return to the win column in the trip finale against Carolina Ascent FC next weekend.

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, March 28 for the final match of the two-game road swing, traveling to face Carolina Ascent FC in the Tar Heel State. The clubs have met twice during the 2025/26 campaign, beginning with a draw at Beyond Bancard Field on Aug. 30 before Fort Lauderdale earned all three points on the road on Nov. 8. With the club searching for a positive result, next Saturday's matchup will be one to keep an eye on as the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs approach.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6833En5YAM

The match opened at an even pace, with neither side establishing control in the early stages of the duel. Goalkeeper Haley Craig was the standout early, making a series of saves in the 2nd, 17th, 18th, 21st, 23rd and 30th minutes to keep the match scoreless. Fort Lauderdale showed flashes in the attacking third throughout the duration of the first half, highlighted by a run from Sh'nia Gordon in the 15th minute and a pair of saved efforts from Abi Hugh and Kelli Van Treeck in the 38th minute. Despite chances for both sides, neither team found a breakthrough, and the match went into halftime level at 0-0.

Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison made his first change at the break, bringing on Jasmine Hamid in her return from injury for Taylor Smith. Lexington took the lead in the 49th minute, but Hamid quickly made her presence felt alongside Gordon and Hugh as Fort Lauderdale pushed forward in search of an equalizer. Jennison turned to his bench again with changes in the 68th and 72nd minutes, introducing Kate Colvin and Sophie Harding for Daniela Todd and Kat González. Lexington doubled its lead from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute and Fort Lauderdale continued to press late, with Colvin forcing a save in the 92nd minute, but the club ultimately fell 2-0 to Lexington on the road Saturday evening.

Scoring Summary

LEX: Rajaee, 49'

LEX: Griffith, 82'

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to action on Saturday, March 28 for the final match of a two-game road trip against Carolina Ascent FC. The sides met two times earlier in the campaign, playing to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Beyond Bancard Field (Aug. 30) before Fort Lauderdale earned all three points on the road (Nov. 8).







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 21, 2026

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