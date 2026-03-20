Fort Lauderdale Opens Road Trip against Lexington SC

Published on March 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-8-7, 19 PTS) is set to begin a two-match road trip on Saturday evening, traveling to face Lexington SC (7-2-10, 31 PTS) in the final meeting between the clubs in the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League this season. The sides have met three times during the campaign, opening with a thrilling draw in Fort Lauderdale (Aug. 23) before Lexington claimed victories in the midweek matchup (Oct. 16) and the spring opener (Jan. 31). With kickoff set for 5:00 p.m. at Lexington SC Stadium, Fort Lauderdale will look to open its road trip with three points against a side it has yet to defeat this season, returning to a venue where it has found success in the past.

Fort Lauderdale enters Saturday's matchup in search of three points after collecting just one point through its first five matches of the spring portion. The club returns to Lexington for the third time in its history, heading back to a stadium where it has won two of its three matches in the Bluegrass State. In the fourth match under Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison, Fort Lauderdale has begun to find its rhythm in the attack, led by Kiara Locklear (5G), Jasmine Hamid (4G, 1A), Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A), Abi Hugh (1G, 1A) and Sh'nia Gordon. Defensively, Ella Simpson ranks sixth in the Super League in clearances (107) and leads all defenders with four goals, while goalkeeper Haley Craig is coming off a six-save performance in her second career start for the club. With Fort Lauderdale aiming for a positive result, the club will have an opportunity against a top Super League side that has recently hit a rough stretch of form.

Lexington SC comes into Saturday's duel on short rest after a Wednesday evening road matchup against a surging Dallas Trinity FC side. After opening the season unbeaten through 16 matches, Lexington is winless in its last three matches (2L, 1D), though the club still ranks near the top of the Super League standings. Despite its recent stretch, the club's attack remains one of the league's most dangerous, ranking second and sitting nine goals clear of the next closest team. Catherine Barry (9G) and Addie McCain (7G) lead the way, while Emina Ekic and Tati Fung provide playmaking support, with each ranking inside the top five in assists. Defensively, Lexington has conceded the fewest goals in the league (19), anchored by goalkeeper Kat Asman, whose 43 saves and five shutouts both rank among the top three.

Matchup History

The clubs have met three times during the 2025/26 season, opening with a 3-3 draw in Fort Lauderdale on August 23 before Lexington earned a home victory on October 16 and again in the most recent meeting on January 31 in South Florida.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 5:00 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 20, 2026

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