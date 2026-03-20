Match Preview: Brooklyn FC Women vs Carolina Ascent FC

Published on March 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) Women return to Maimonides Park on Sunday, March 22, to face Carolina Ascent FC, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Brooklyn enters the match with a 5-7-8 record following a 3-0 road victory over Tampa Bay Sun FC on March 18. Rebecca Cooke played a key role in the win with a goal and an assist, while Catherine Zimmerman remains a consistent attacking threat, tied with Cooke for the team lead with six goals this season.

Carolina Ascent FC arrives in strong form, currently sitting third in the league standings with 29 points and riding a three-match winning streak. The club claimed a 1-0 victory over DC Power FC in its most recent match and has shown consistency on both sides of the ball, with 24 goals scored and 23 conceded this season. Carolina also holds the advantage in the all-time series, with Brooklyn still searching for its first win in the matchup.

Sunday's match features two sides trending upward, with Brooklyn coming off a strong attacking performance and Carolina carrying momentum from consecutive victories. The matchup also includes familiar faces, as Carolina's roster features former Brooklyn players Mackenzie George and Sydney Martinez.

Player Availability

Unavailable

Alice Barbieri

Bre Norris

Lauren Gogal

Tickets are available now on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 20, 2026

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