Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club vs Fort Lauderdale United FC - March 21, 2026 - 5 p.m. ET

Published on March 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Only four home matches remain for the Lexington SC women in the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. In their continued quest to lock down a playoff spot, a win over Fort Lauderdale United FC Saturday keeps the pace for the Gals in Green.

The top of the league standings is becoming more crowded each week.

LSC gained ground on first-place Sporting JAX with its draw at Dallas Trinity FC Wednesday. Unfortunately, that draw also meant Lexington was unable to further extend its lead over fourth-place Dallas, who is also tied on points with Carolina Ascent FC.

Sporting JAX - 11W-4L-4D, 37 points

Lexington SC - 7W-1L-10D, 31 points

Carolina Ascent FC - 8W-7L-5D, 29 points

Dallas Trinity FC - 8W-6L-5D, 29 points

Only two of LSC's final eight matches are against top four clubs. Meanwhile, five are against the bottom three in the league - Tampa Bay Sun FC, Brooklyn FC, and Saturday's opponent, Fort Lauderdale.

This weekend's clash constitutes the fourth meeting of the season between LSC and FTL. The tie has been great for soccer fans who love goals. Each match has featured at least four total goals, and 16 have been scored by both clubs combined.

LSC owns 11 of those 16 goals, propelling it to a 2W-0L-1D record against the Florida side this season.

Four Lexington women have scored multiple times against Fort Lauderdale - Catherine Barry leads all scorers with three, while McKenzie Weinert, Sarah Griffith and Addie McCain have found the scoresheet twice.

Speaking of scoring, Barry's midweek equalizer in the 90+3' minute was her 10th goal of the season. With the score, she became the second player to reach double digits this season and the eighth player in league history to score 10 or more goals in a single season.

Barry also became the second player in Lexington history to reach double-digit goals in a single campaign. Ates Diouf accomplished the feat on the men's side in 2023 after bagging 15 in USL League One play.

Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 5 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING FORT LAUDERDALE

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters play winless in its last 10 outings. The club began the season 3W-0L-3D, then got pummeled by Lexington, 5-1, and has posted a 1W-7L-4D record since.

Its -15 goal differential is the lowest mark in the league, as is its average of two goals conceded per 90 minutes.

Kiara Locklear leads the side with five goals, and Stella Nyamekye and Kelli Van Treeck are tied for the club lead with two assists. Fort Lauderdale's goalkeeping room has seen constant rotation, with Haley Craig getting the most recent nod. Craig has posted a 63% save percentage with 10 stops in three appearances.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Fort Lauderdale has conceded a league-high five goals inside the opening 15 minutes of matches and a league-high nine goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this season. Meanwhile, Lexington has scored eight times in the first and final 15 minutes of play, and its leading scorer, Cat Barry, has opened the scoring three times.

LSC LUCKY HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans inside the stadium gates will receive an exclusive LSC green St. Patrick's Day hat! Pickup will be available inside the ARH or West Sixth Gate.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 20, 2026

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