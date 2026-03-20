Kickoff for Lexington SC Women's Match at Brooklyn FC Moved to 1 p.m. ET

Published on March 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Kickoff for the Lexington Sporting Club women's match March 28 at Brooklyn FC has been rescheduled to 1 p.m. ET.

The match was originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

All the action will still be streamed live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 20, 2026

Kickoff for Lexington SC Women's Match at Brooklyn FC Moved to 1 p.m. ET - Lexington Sporting Club

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