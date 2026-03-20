Kickoff for Lexington SC Women's Match at Brooklyn FC Moved to 1 p.m. ET
Published on March 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Kickoff for the Lexington Sporting Club women's match March 28 at Brooklyn FC has been rescheduled to 1 p.m. ET.
The match was originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.
All the action will still be streamed live on Peacock.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 20, 2026
- Kickoff for Lexington SC Women's Match at Brooklyn FC Moved to 1 p.m. ET - Lexington Sporting Club
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