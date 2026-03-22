Lexington SC Shuts Out Fort Lauderdale United At Home, 2-0

Published on March 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - After going winless in three consecutive matches, Lexington SC bounced back Saturday evening with a 2-0 victory over Fort Lauderdale United FC and its sixth clean sheet of the campaign.

The first half was dictated by the two goalkeepers, Lexington's Kat Asman and Fort Lauderdale's Haley Craig. Craig came up with four crucial stops to keep LSC off the board, while Asman saved three attempts herself.

Although it did not score in the period, Lexington totaled 32 final third entries, 27 touches in Fort Lauderdale's box and nine shots. It also retained 69% of possession through the first 45 minutes.

It did not take long for Lexington to break the deadlock in the second half. Midfielder Darya Rajaee, who spent the first half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season with Fort Lauderdale, had to be the one to do so in the 48' minute.

Rajaee issued a challenge deep within enemy territory and won her tackle attempt. She immediately charged towards goal and buried the shot for her first goal in green.

Sarah Griffith doubled Lexington's lead from the spot in the 82' minute with her fourth goal of the season. McKenzie Weinert tore down the left flank, and Fort Lauderdale had no choice but to pull her down in the box.

Griffith was awarded the attempt and beat the keeper to her right.

The 2-0 win was Lexington SC's first win at home since October 31, 2025. As a result, LSC sits at 34 points on the season and remain in second place in the standings. The Gals in Green sit three points behind league-leaders Sporting JAX, who play tomorrow.

GOALS

LEX: 48' Darya Rajaee

LEX: 82' Sarah Griffith (P)

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Ally Brown (64' Sarah Griffith), Regan Steigleder, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Darya Rajaee (79' Nicole Vernis), Addie McCain (71' Shea Moyer), Hannah Johnson, Emina Ekić (79' McKenzie Weinert), Catherine Barry (71' Hannah White)

FTL: Haley Craig, Ella Simpson, Margot Mace, Laveni Vaka, Kathrynn Gonzalez (72' Sophie Harding), Abigail Hugh, Taylor Smith (45' Jasmine Hamid), Kelli Van Treeck, Sh'nia Gordon, Daniela Todd (68' Kate Colvin), Kiara Locklear

UP NEXT

LSC kicks off a three-match road trip next Saturday, March 28 at Brooklyn FC. Lexington won each of the prior two meetings between the sides this season, 2-0.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 21, 2026

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