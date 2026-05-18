Semifinal Match vs. Dallas Trinity FC to Kick off at 7 p.m. ET
Published on May 18, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club's semifinal playoff match vs. Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday, May 23 will now kick off at 7 p.m. ET.
The match was originally scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET. It will still stream live on Peacock.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 18, 2026
- Semifinal Match vs. Dallas Trinity FC to Kick off at 7 p.m. ET - Lexington Sporting Club
- Barry Wins Golden Boot, Asman Secures Gainbridge Golden Glove Award - Lexington Sporting Club
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