Barry Wins Golden Boot, Asman Secures Gainbridge Golden Glove Award

Published on May 18, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - For the first time in Lexington Sporting Club history, two players have received a league Golden award for leading all players in a major statistic. Forward Catherine Barry won the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Golden Boot, and goalkeeper Kat Asman won the Gainbridge Golden Glove award.

Barry led the Gainbridge Super League with 16 goals, four more than any other player.

The former South Carolina Gamecock scored at an unprecedented rate, shattering the league's single-season goal record by three goals. Her five braces also set a league record, and her 20 total goal contributions are the most in a Gainbridge Super League season.

Barry also led the league in goals added, a measurement of a player's total on-ball contribution in attack and defense, with 4.53.

On the other side of the ball, Kat Asman earned the league's Gainbridge Golden Glove award for the goalkeeper with the lowest goals against average during the regular season.

Asman surrendered only 0.86 goals per 90 minutes while being one of only two keepers in the league to play every minute of the season.

She posted a 73.9% save percentage on the season, stopping 68 of the 92 shots she faced. Asman's save total was good for second in the league, and her 11 clean sheets ranked first among all goalkeepers.

The two award winners will next take the field for Lexington's semifinal playoff match vs. Dallas Trinity FC Saturday, May 23. The match marks the first playoff match in LSC history.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.