DC Power FC Faces Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday

Published on March 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - DC Power Football Club (5-5-8, 23 PTS) will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on Spokane Zephyr FC (6-7-7, 25 PTS). Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST. At ONE Spokane Stadium.

DC Power Football Club returns home on Thursday, March 26 to face Tampa Bay Sun FC for the club's Women's Empowerment Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Audi Field and match tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Following its first loss of the Spring half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, DC Power FC looks to get back in the winning column and claim three points on the road. D.C.'s side dominated possession against Carolina Ascent FC in its most recent match but was unable to put chances away.

"I feel that the way we're playing, we're playing some really good football," Head Coach Omid Namazi said. "What's missing is that last piece and that's finishing."

In her first start for DC Power FC, midfielder Justina Gaynor was a key presence in the midfield. Gaynor completed a team-high 90.5% passing accuracy throughout the entire 90 minutes.

"Justina has great work ethic and effort in the middle of the field," Namazi said. "She keeps things simple and that allows her to play mistake free and just keep the ball moving. Defensively, she puts herself in a good position and is always in a good position to slow or stop the counter...I feel very good that in the middle of the season, we were able to pick up a player of that quality."

Academy midfielder Valentina Perrotta was another player with a standout performance against Carolina's side. Perrotta made her first start of the Spring slate and won four duels. Namazi looks to his team to connect play through all thirds and be more intentional in front of goal against Spokane's side.

"We will create chances I have no doubt," Namazi said. "We will play our game, and we'll try to impose ourselves on Spokane. But when we get our chances, we need to be more clinical in front of the goal and if we are, we can come up with three points I have no doubt."

Scouting Spokane Zephyr FC

DC Power FC is 0-3-3 all-time against Spokane Zephyr FC, 0-0-2 this season. Led by Head Coach Nicole Lukic, Spokane is looking to pick up its third straight win after defeating Carolina Ascent FC and Brooklyn FC.

The last time DC Power FC faced Spokane Zephyr FC on October 19, 2025, both club's came away with one point following the 1-1 final. Forward Gianna Gourley put D.C. on the board in the fifth minute of stoppage time to equalize.

"They're a little more direct," Namazi said. "They're physical and they try to beat and batter you up so we have to respond to that and match their physicality and let our football speak for itself. When we get our chances, we have to be able to finish them."

DC Power FC's match against Spokane Zephyr FC will be streamed live on  Peacock TV  beginning at  9:00 p.m. EST.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 21, 2026

DC Power FC Faces Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday - DC Power FC

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