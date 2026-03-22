Zephyr FC End Two-Match Homestand with 2-0 Loss to DC Power FC

Published on March 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane Zephyr FC lost to DC Power FC at home on Saturday 2-0, breaking a two-match winning streak.

Zephyr FC head coach Nicole Lukic reflected on her team's offense against DC.

"Even though it didn't go our way tonight we still created 19 shots, seven of those being on target, which is pretty good," said Lukic. "Our attack is trending in the right direction, it was just unfortunate that we weren't able to finish any of those chances."

The first half was a defensive battle between both teams, with neither scoring a goal in the first 45 minutes. Spokane led in shot attempts and shots on goal in the half, getting 10 off and four on target to DC's nine shots and three on goal.

One of DC's best attempts came in the 15th minute when forward Alyssa Walker got a header attempt off inside the box that was saved by goalkeeper Hope Hisey. Walker's attempt was set up off a cross from Lexi Fraley from the strong side into the penalty area.

Spokane's best chance in the half was in the 26th minute when midfielder Emma Jaskaniec got a shot off yards from the goal that was deflected by goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk.

Zephyr FC forward Tori Zierenberg reflected on what Spokane is looking forward to improving on as they prepare for a two-match road trip.

"I think we had some good moments and we just couldn't capitalize on it, so we're wanting to capitalize on our chances in the next few games and really just show the league what Spokane has and the fight we have," said Zierenberg.

Hisey starred for Zephyr FC in the first half, tallying four saves to bring her season total to 67 at halftime.

DC came out swinging to start the second half, netting the match's first goal in the 46th minute off an Alyssa Walker score to give her side a 1-0 lead. Walker found herself on a fastbreak opportunity against Hisey, striking a shot into the right of the net to score her fifth goal of the season.

Lightning struck twice for DC, as Dasia Torbert found a goal in the 55th minute to increase her side's lead to 2-0. DC's initial shot ricocheted off Spokane defender Sarah McCoy before Torbert rebounded it into the net to notch her third goal of the season.

Hisey made crucial saves in the 68th and 73rd minutes against DC forward Gianna Gourley to prevent DC's lead from growing any higher. Hisey, who made six saves against DC, reflected on the positives that could be taken from Saturday's match.

"I think the players that subbed into the game did make a difference. We needed a momentum shift, a change of pace, and I think that they brought that tonight," said Hisey. "That's something that we can look to as a positive."

Coach Lukic spoke on what her team will focus on as the Spring season continues to roll on.

"For us it's again just continuing to build up that momentum. We do our best when we find our goals and then we keep working from there," said Lukic. "We'll look forward to just continuing to create chances, putting balls in the back of the net, getting shutouts and chasing that playoff spot."

Following Saturday's loss, Spokane Zephyr FC will begin a two-match road trip that begins against Sporting JAX on March 28th at Hodges Stadium. The match is set to kickoff at 4:00 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to Zephyr FC's next home match on April 19th against Sporting JAX, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 21, 2026

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