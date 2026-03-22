Brooklyn FC Falls 0:2 at Home Despite Strong Second-Half Push

Published on March 22, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women fell 0:2 to Carolina Ascent FC at Maimonides Park on Sunday afternoon, as the visitors capitalized on key moments in each half to secure all three points.

Carolina opened the scoring in the 21st minute when forward Mia Corbin converted from the penalty spot, sending a right-footed strike into the top left corner after a foul in the box.

Brooklyn responded with attacking intent throughout the first half, generating chances from forward Rebecca Cooke and center back Jordan Thompson, both of whom forced saves from Carolina goalkeeper Sydney Martínez. However, the home side was unable to find an equalizer before the break and trailed 0:1 at halftime.

Early in the second half, Brooklyn continued to push forward, with forward Sofia Lewis testing Martínez from distance and Cooke creating additional opportunities in transition. Despite the pressure, Carolina remained organized defensively and limited clear-cut chances.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 71st minute when center back Sydney Studer headed home from close range following a corner, extending Carolina's advantage to 2:0.

Brooklyn continued to battle late in the match, with midfielder Jessica Garziano coming close and multiple efforts being blocked inside the box. Carolina also threatened on the counterattack, forcing key saves from goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty to preserve the scoreline.

Despite a determined effort and stretches of attacking momentum, Brooklyn FC pushed until the final whistle but was unable to find a breakthrough, ultimately falling 2-0 at home against Carolina Ascent FC.

SCORING SUMMARY

Brooklyn FC - None

Carolina Ascent FC - Mia Corbin (21 ¬Â²), Sydney Studer (71 ¬Â²)

DISCIPLINE

Yellow Cards - Jordan Thompson (BK 26'), Shea Groom (CAR 41'), Lily Nabet (CAR 44'), Jennifer Cudjoe (BK 45+3')

Red Card - None

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Kelsey Daugherty; Annie Williams, Kelsey Hill, Jordan Thompson (Ana Markovic 79'), Samantha Kroeger (Jessica Garziano 65'); Jennifer Cudjoe (Rylan Childers 79'); Emma Loving, Leah Scarpelli, Rebecca Cooke, Hope Breslin; Catherine Zimmerman (Sofia Lewis 28')

Unused Substitutes: Sam Rosette, Nicolette Pasquarella, Kiki Markovic

Carolina Ascent FC - Sydney Martínez; Addisyn Merrick (Brianna Martinez 80'), Jenna Butler, Sydney Studer, Jill Aguilera; Tyler Lussi (Rylee Baisden 84'), Mia Corbin, Lily Nabet (Taylor Porter 73'), Audrey Coleman (Riley Parker 84'); Mackenzie George, Shea Groom (Ava Cook 73')

Unused Substitutes: Meagan McClelland, Emily Morris

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC WOMEN

Brooklyn FC women returns to Maimonides Park next Saturday as they host Lexington SC, looking to bounce back in front of the home crowd. Kick off is set for 3:00 PM ET.

All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







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