Fort Lauderdale Falls in Home Match with Sporting JAX

Published on March 14, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-8-7, 19 PTS) dropped its matchup with Sporting JAX (11-4-4, 37 PTS) on Saturday evening, 2-0, in another home match at Beyond Bancard Field. With the result, Fort Lauderdale has fallen for the fifth time in its last six matches and will have the chance to get back in the win column in next week's road duel against second-seeded Lexington SC in the start of a two-match road trip.

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, March 21 for a road matchup against Lexington SC in the Bluegrass State. The clubs have met three times during the 2025/26 season, opening the campaign with a thrilling draw at Beyond Bancard Field on Aug. 23 before Lexington claimed the next two meetings on Oct. 16 at home and Jan. 31 in the Sunshine State. With Fort Lauderdale in need of points and continuing to push toward playoff positioning, next Saturday's road clash will be one to watch.

The match opened with a physical tone, with strong defensive efforts from Laveni Vaka and Ella Simpson setting the stage in the early minutes. Fort Lauderdale's first chance came in the 11th minute when a perfectly weighted through ball from Simpson sent Kiara Locklear forward into JAX territory. In her second league start of the season, Haley Craig delivered a tremendous close-range save in the 15th minute before Simpson cleared the ball off the line two minutes later to keep the match level. Sporting JAX broke through in the 21st minute and added a second in the 29th minute to extend the lead. Fort Lauderdale's attack began to find its rhythm late in the half, highlighted by a terrific switch from Sh'nia Gordon to Julia Grosso in the 37th minute. Just before the break, Abi Hugh made a strong solo run and fired a shot in the 45th minute that was blocked, sending Fort Lauderdale into halftime trailing 2-0.

Craig carried her strong form into the second half, making a trio of impressive saves in the 47th, 53rd and 60th minutes to keep the deficit at two. In her professional debut, Maggie Mace also made her presence felt defensively, recording several key clearances inside the box to turn away JAX chances. Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison made his first change of the night in the 61st minute, bringing on Daniela Todd for Kate Colvin. Fort Lauderdale's most dangerous opportunity came in the 80th minute, when Sh'nia Gordon surged down the left side and unleashed a powerful shot that was saved by the JAX goalkeeper. Jennison made additional changes in the 86th minute, introducing Sophie Harding and Lilly McCarthy for Abi Hugh and Taylor Smith. Fort Lauderdale continued to press in search of a breakthrough, but the club was unable to find the back of the net and fell 2-0 to Sporting JAX on Saturday evening.

Scoring Summary

JAX: Brown, 21'

JAX: Desmit, 29'

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to action on Saturday, March 21 for a road clash with Lexington SC in the fourth and final meeting between the clubs this season. The sides met three times earlier in the campaign, opening with a 3-3 draw at Beyond Bancard Field (Aug. 23) before Lexington earned victories at home (Oct. 16) and in Fort Lauderdale (Jan. 31).







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 14, 2026

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