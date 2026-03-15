Sporting JAX Runs Away with Another Three Points from Fort Lauderdale

Published on March 14, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting JAX and in-state foes Fort Lauderdale United FC, battled it out this evening at Beyond Bancard Field, where Sporting JAX ran away with a solid three points after their 2-0 win.

The scoring started off strong with a header from Georgia Brown; her second of the season. Baylee DeSmit then sent one flying to the back of the net before the end of the first half.

"It always feels good to score," said Brown. "I think it's even more fun when you're a defender and it's a header. And that little tribute to Rory (McIlroy) with the celebration was honestly my favorite part."

Another key part of this strong win was defender Maggie Illig, who made her first professional start tonight alongside Brown and Grace Phillpotts.

"It was a great game to start in," said Illig. "It was a very physical game, but in the end we pulled through, and that's always what you want from your first start."

The team looks to continue their win streak as they take on Dallas Trinity FC next weekend on Sunday, March 22. Head Coach Stacey Balaam knows that while her team has shown dominance throughout the season, it is no time to slow down.

"We are going to continue working as we always have," said Balaam. "Just because we have the lead doesn't mean we play any more relaxed or slow down in training. If anything, we push harder and we train harder."

As the push for the playoffs begins, Sporting JAX is determined to keep the momentum that they have built throughout the season, and make their mark in their first year in the Gainbridge Super League.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 14, 2026

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