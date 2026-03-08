Sporting JAX Men Fall to Hartford Athletic in Season Opener

Sporting Club Jacksonville (0-1-0, 0 pts) opened its USL Championship era on Saturday, falling to Hartford Athletic, 3-0, (1-0-0, 3 pts) to kick off the 2026 season.

A crowd of 10,357 fans packed into Hodges Stadium for a historic evening of soccer, watching the freshly-assembled squad play its first competitive minutes in the league.

The first potential chance for Sporting JAX came in the form of a corner kick in the 4th minute, but nothing ultimately came of the opportunity. The home side didn't let up, though, creating more chances in the match's opening minutes. Headers came and went, but Hartford held strong to keep things scoreless.

The visitors were not dormant, creating solid looks of their own. The momentum began to shift later in the first half, with the winning goal following closely. In the 44th minute, Sporting JAX goalkeeper Christian Olivares was forced off his line when two Hartford attackers made their way into the box. It wasn't long before 2025 league-leading goalscorer Auggie Williams seized the ball, sending it into the back of the net to give his team the lead just before half.

A one-goal deficit wasn't what Sporting JAX wanted at its first half time break, but it was far from insurmountable. The team's response early in the second half reflected this. Just two minutes into the resumption of play, Sporting JAX forward Emil Jaaskelainen sent a shot on goal, forcing an impressive save from Hartford keeper Siaha Ngnepi.

The deficit remained, but the determination to equalize was very much present. This hope met a wall in the 53rd minute when Hartford was awarded a penalty kick. Williams, already having made his mark on the match, stepped forward to take the kick. The shot was good, but the save was better. An incredible stop by Olivares added even more energy to the squad as they pursued a goal.

A similar situation occurred for Sporting JAX, when midfielder Wan Kuzain sent a fast free kick towards the net, but once again, Ngnepi made a great stop to keep his squad in the lead.

The home side had a few more chances, but Hartford made things even tougher when Samuel Careaga scored to double the lead just minutes after entering the match as a substitute. Sporting JAX persisted, but the final nail arrived in the 90th minute when another substitute, Adewale Obalola, scored to give the visitors a 3-0 lead. This is ultimately how things came to an end on an exciting night in Jacksonville.

"It was strange because we played some nice football, probably the best we've played all preseason leading up to it," Sporting JAX captain Sadlier said. "We had good spells where we just couldn't do it in the final third, so it's disappointing in that aspect but a great night for the club starting off our season."

The result was not what Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox was hoping for, but he did acknowledge the variables undeniably at play.

"We're a new side-we've only been together five and a half weeks," Fox said. "There's large parts of today I'm pleased with, but there's also stuff that needs to be worked on and we'll get back to work and training in the next couple of days and we'll build on those blocks from there."

Aside from the obvious disappointment in the result, it was an unforgettable night for the club. One highlight from the evening occurred in the second half when Florida native and University of North Florida alum Luc Granitur took the field for Sporting JAX. Following the match, he reflected on what the moment meant for him to play professional minutes at Hodges Stadium.

"For me, it was special playing on my college field," Granitur said. "I have a lot of great memories here and this one's not a great one, but there's a lot of great ones to come with this team on the field."

The team now has points to improve on, but Saturday night was an important first step in the squad's inaugural USL Championship campaign. It's important that, even with a loss, the team holds to its values while making these improvements, which Fox reaffirmed postmatch.

"This system is how I see the game," Fox said. "Every day we're working on it and it's a process that's going to continue to improve."

