Fort Lauderdale Completes Friendly with Orlando Pride in Sunshine Showdown

Published on March 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC completed its matchup with Orlando Pride in the historic Sunshine Showdown on Saturday afternoon, falling 2-1 at Beyond Bancard Field in another meeting between the Gainbridge Super League and NWSL. Defender Abi Hugh found the back of the net for Fort Lauderdale, scoring the club's second goal all-time against an NWSL opponent, joining Jasmine Hamid (vs. Gotham FC, 2/26/25). With the result, Fort Lauderdale concludes its second-ever matchup against an NWSL side and will look to carry momentum into next week's monumental clash with another in-state opponent.

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, March 14, for a home matchup against Sporting JAX at Beyond Bancard Field. The clubs met twice during the first half of the campaign, with Fort Lauderdale traveling north for both contests. Sporting JAX claimed the first meeting (Nov. 22) before the sides played to a 1-1 draw (Dec. 13), with Kelli Van Treeck finding the back of the net for Fort Lauderdale. With just four points separating Fort Lauderdale from playoff position, the March 14 showdown carries significant postseason implications and promises to be one to watch.

Goalkeeper Haley Craig was an early standout for Fort Lauderdale United, making a trio of impressive saves in the 2nd, 6th and 13th minutes. In her first start with the club, Kate Colvin made an impact on both ends of the pitch, recording a takeaway and a strong attacking run in the 16th minute. Fort Lauderdale began to settle into the match as the half progressed. Julia Grosso and Hugh combined on a promising build-up that found Kiara Locklear in the 19th minute, though her shot was saved. Captain Sh'nia Gordon was active throughout the half and nearly opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a long-range effort that narrowly missed the target. Orlando's Seven Castain broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, but Fort Lauderdale came close to responding before the break. A tremendous defensive play from Kelli Van Treeck set up Locklear inside the box in the 42nd minute, though her attempt drifted just wide of the net. The trio of Locklear, Hugh and Gordon continued to threaten late in the half. Gordon slipped past two Orlando defenders with an incredible touch before finding Hugh on the left side, and Hugh delivered a dangerous in-swinging cross toward Locklear, but the Orlando goalkeeper came off her line just in time to deny the chance, sending Fort Lauderdale into halftime trailing 1-0.

Fort Lauderdale came out of the halftime break with renewed energy, applying pressure on the Orlando defense with strong attacking sequences in the 46th and 48th minutes. Orlando extended its lead shortly after, as Summer Yates found the back of the net to make it 2-0. Fort Lauderdale responded quickly with a goal of its own. Following a dangerous cross from Grosso, Locklear had a shot blocked inside the box before Abi Hugh pounced on the rebound and fired it into the back of the net, cutting the deficit to one with 30 minutes remaining. Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison turned to his bench throughout the second half, bringing on Daniela Todd in the 71st minute and Bella Hara in the 76th, before making a triple substitution in the 84th minute with Madison McComasky, Sophie Harding and Lilly McCarthy entering the match. Fort Lauderdale continued to push for an equalizer in the closing stages but was unable to break through, falling 2-1 to the Orlando Pride in the Sunshine Showdown.

Scoring Summary

ORL: Castain, 36 ¬Â²

ORL: Yates, 56'

FTL: Hugh, 60'

Tickets

Fort Lauderdale will take on in-state foe Sporting JAX when it returns to Beyond Bancard Field on Saturday, March 14.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 7, 2026

