Fort Lauderdale United FC Names TGI Office Automation Official Office Equipment Provider

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC has announced a partnership with TGI Office Automation, naming the company the club's Official Office Equipment Provider.

The partnership aligns two organizations committed to performance, innovation, and operational excellence. As Fort Lauderdale United FC continues to grow across its professional and youth platforms, TGI will provide scalable office technology solutions designed to enhance productivity, streamline document workflow, and support the club's evolving infrastructure.

"Partnering with TGI Office Automation brings a trusted and experienced technology leader into our organization," said Tommy Smith, Chairman and Founder of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Their long-standing reputation for quality, reliability, and customer service makes them an ideal partner as we continue building a world-class operation on and off the pitch."

Founded in 1964, TGI Office Automation offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including Multifunction Printers (MFPs), print and document management solutions, IT security services, and compliance support. TGI partners with globally recognized industry leaders such as Toshiba, Ricoh, and HP, helping businesses improve efficiency, control costs, and reduce waste.

"We're proud to partner with Fort Lauderdale United FC as their Official Office Equipment Provider," said Frank Grasso, CEO of TGI. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to performance, innovation, and community. Just as the team brings excellence to the field, TGI delivers cutting-edge technology solutions to keep organizations running at their best. We're excited to support Fort Lauderdale United FC both on and off the pitch."

For more than six decades, TGI has operated under its founding principle that "a satisfied customer is our most important asset," a philosophy that continues to guide the company's approach today. Fort Lauderdale United FC continues to strengthen its business ecosystem through strategic partnerships that enhance the club's ability to serve players, families, partners, and the broader South Florida community.







